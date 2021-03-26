Movies The drug movie Lost Boys managed to garner wild audiences at Yle Areena, but now it was removed from the service – this is the reason for the decision.

A documentary is classified as material that produces more anxiety than a fiction film.

Finn documentary Lost Boys has been removed from Yle Areena because its age rating has been reassessed. The International Audiovisual Institute, Kavi, raised the age limit from K-16 to K-18.

In ten days, the film has received a significant number of views for the documentary, over 500,000.

Joonas Neuvonen and Sadri Cetinkayan The documentary, directed by, tells the story of Finnish friends’ drug use in Southeast Asia.

In general, the content of the K-18 rating is shown on the channels after 11 p.m. Yle Arena does not display content with a rating of K-18.

The film has been produced by Helsinki Film and Tekele Productions. They cut a shorter version of the film so that it could be more widely distributed on Yle’s performance channels.

Drug-related catalogs and other material deemed harassing, such as dialogue, were cut off.

The broadcaster’s age rating of Kavi, trained by Kavi, classified this version, which is shorter than seven minutes, in the K-16 rating.

Now Kavi’s own classifiers made a new classification on their own initiative and raised even an abbreviated version to the adult age limit.

Cindy (left) and Jani found each other in Thai nightlife.­

Joonas Neuvonen drug movies have sparked a debate about what can look like and what is distressing.

Lost Boys is an independent sequel to the 2010 drug documentary Reindeerspotting – Escape from Christmas.

The change in the age limit now made is justified Reindeerspotting the 2010 decision of the Supreme Administrative Court. There Reindeerspotting the age limit was not lowered below K-18.

“One of the reasons for the decision was that the anxiety of documentary content was assessed to be greater than that of fictional content. Knowledge of the reality of events affects how they are perceived, ”Kavin Head of Media Education and Image Programs Leo Pekkala said To Suomen Kuvalehti.

The protagonist of the Reindeerspotting documentary is Jani, whose death in unclear circumstances is explained in the documentary Lost Boys.­

The essential thing about Pekkala is that Lost Boys describes “genuine, self-destructive use”. He says adult viewers have skipped watching the document because of its distress.

Thus, a documentary is basically classified as material that produces more anxiety than a fiction film.

In addition to anxiety, the decision is justified by the glorification of drug use. To this contradiction the film producer Miia Haavisto too has paid attention. The abbreviated version describes “the cruelty of reality without in any way embellishing it,” Haavisto says in a press release.

The decision is justified by anxiety criteria. “Harm based on model learning” is essential in them. Behavior shown at age 18 is life-threatening, at age 16 there is a “risk of serious injury”.

“In the drug criteria at level 16, the use of hard drugs can be more detailed if it clearly causes problems for the people in the program.” in the statement of reasons for the decision reads.

The film’s producer Haavisto asks in the press release:

“So is it in the end that the use of hard drugs alone is perceived as a subject of distress that the K-18 rating alone follows? And if so, why is that? ”

Lost Boys shows how friends use drugs on their trip to Asia.­

The movie The protagonist, principal photographer and co-director Joonas Neuvonen told Helsingin Sanomat in September 2020 that he wanted to make the work as uncensored as possible.

Scenes of crimes that had not yet become obsolete were left out.

In the Lost Boys has been done in the same way, “no one will be offended”.

In one scene, Finns prick each other and try to find a vein. In a good mood, they compare their wounds in the veins of their hands and call them strawberries.

“Pretty neutral they look in my eyes. Both of them have seen it quite a lot, it doesn’t evoke anything, ”Neuvonen said.