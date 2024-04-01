Monday, April 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | The Dracula movie is shot in Lapland, with an Oscar-winning actor

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Movies | The Dracula movie is shot in Lapland, with an Oscar-winning actor

Luc Besson says that he will shoot the film until the summer.

Finland It is filmed in Lapland by Luc Besson directed by Dracula– movie, says the American film website Collider.

The French Besson says in an interview with Collider that filming has started recently. The main roles are played by an American Caleb Landry Jones and German-Austrian Christoph Waltz.

“I started a few days ago in Lapland. We will probably be ready by the end of July,” says Besson.

American entertainment magazine Variety told Dracula– project in February.

Of Irish birth Bram Stoker (1847–1912) based on a horror novel, the film tells the story of a count who has turned into a vampire in Transylvania, today's Romania.

Landry Jones plays Dracula and is currently learning a Romanian accent for the role. He will arrive on set in a month, says Besson.

The director and the actor are already a familiar working couple: Landry Jones played the lead role in Besson's drama that came out last year Dogma.

See also  Russia stops gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Landry Jones is known, among other things, for his roles in movies X-Men: First Class (2011), Get Out (2017) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Waltz Collider or Variety have not yet announced the role. Waltz has been awarded two supporting actor Oscars during his career, for films Dishonorable bastards (2009) and Django Unchained (2012).

Besson, one of France's most famous directors, has directed films, among other things Leon (1994) and The Fifth Element – ​​the missing factor (1997).

#Movies #Dracula #movie #shot #Lapland #Oscarwinning #actor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Marvel: Bunny Black Widow cosplay by missbrisolo is original and Easter-like

Marvel: Bunny Black Widow cosplay by missbrisolo is original and Easter-like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result