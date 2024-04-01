Movies | The Dracula movie is shot in Lapland, with an Oscar-winning actor

Luc Besson says that he will shoot the film until the summer.

Finland It is filmed in Lapland by Luc Besson directed by Dracula– movie, says the American film website Collider.

The French Besson says in an interview with Collider that filming has started recently. The main roles are played by an American Caleb Landry Jones and German-Austrian Christoph Waltz.

“I started a few days ago in Lapland. We will probably be ready by the end of July,” says Besson.

American entertainment magazine Variety told Dracula– project in February.

Of Irish birth Bram Stoker (1847–1912) based on a horror novel, the film tells the story of a count who has turned into a vampire in Transylvania, today's Romania.

Landry Jones plays Dracula and is currently learning a Romanian accent for the role. He will arrive on set in a month, says Besson.

The director and the actor are already a familiar working couple: Landry Jones played the lead role in Besson's drama that came out last year Dogma.

Landry Jones is known, among other things, for his roles in movies X-Men: First Class (2011), Get Out (2017) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Waltz Collider or Variety have not yet announced the role. Waltz has been awarded two supporting actor Oscars during his career, for films Dishonorable bastards (2009) and Django Unchained (2012).

Besson, one of France's most famous directors, has directed films, among other things Leon (1994) and The Fifth Element – ​​the missing factor (1997).