Movies The dismay in the film industry turned into disbelief: “Decisions about avi-bingo cannot be predicted”

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland stated that it did not have to comply with the Ministry’s letter of instruction.

Concerts, the organization of theater and film performances is at the mercy of the regional government agencies. From the point of view of the film industry, the situation is incomprehensible.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has informed the Film Chamber by e-mail that the agency does not have to comply with the recommendations issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on 10 May regarding restrictions on public events. The BTI journalist has seen that message. Other regional government agencies follow the ministry’s guidance letter very closely.

“We were told directly yesterday that avi is independent and makes its own decisions. This is a depressing situation because we cannot anticipate at all,” said the CEO of Filmikamar. Tero Koistinen To STT on Thursday.

“We don’t get people to work. When a ministry control letter isn’t followed, decisions can be anything.”

Senior Inspector of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland Oona Mölsä says that in Southern Finland, decisions are considered to be correctly dimensioned.

“Our decisions are based on the guidance of the ministry, but also on expert assessments and the regional epidemic situation,” says Mölsä.

The film industry the numbers are barren. The average of the pre-Corona years for nationwide movie visits by Sunday 19 of the week was about three million tickets. This year, the figure is less than 110,000. In a normal year, that number of tickets will be sold on a good May weekend.

Cinemas, distributors and producers lose millions of turnovers every week and the public does not have access to films in much of the country.

“And this does not mean that the revenue that will not be received in the spring will wait in the autumn,” says Nordisk Film, CEO of Finland’s largest film distribution company Katarina Nyman.

When the government announced its interest rate strategy in early May, premieres were promptly scheduled for the end of the month. Some of them had time to be canceled when it became clear that the avi of Southern Finland did not follow the ministry’s instructions to increase the permitted number of participants in public events to at least ten people.

Katarina Nyman compares the situation Franz Kafkan novel Lawsuit, where bureaucracy destroys man.

“It feels like Josef K,” Nyman says.

“The dismay turns into disbelief. The decisions coming from avi-bingo cannot be predicted.”

Nyman recalls that Uusimaa is so important for income generation that when cinemas are closed there, novelties do not spread elsewhere.

The film is only marketed once. If it is not then in the main areas of cinemas, it will be difficult to get it back in the public consciousness.

At the moment, there is no financial sense in premieres. Last Friday’s documentary premieres show that with large movie theaters closed, viewership numbers are unhappy. Joonas Berghällin document Punk War received 59 viewers and Juuso Syrjän document Karalahti 140 spectators.

Neither was presented in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere or Turku. Within a radius of more than 50 kilometers from Helsinki, films are shown in a few halls at all, which can only take six spectators for one screening.

The Film Chamber is the umbrella organization for film companies. Nyman is the chairman of its board.

“People in the industry don’t understand why a restaurant can sit on your lap watching a puddle match, but only six people can be admitted to a movie theater,” Nyman says.

Now viewers suffer, and no business opportunity is given to those who could operate safely.

“The film industry has made acrobatic jumps and adapted to the situation, but now the authorities should see which measures are wrong,” Nyman says.

“We have to run over and over again on a moving train that passes by.”

Helsinki resident The November 2020 event of the Night Visions Film Festival had time to sell tickets for dozens of different screenings. The festival had to be postponed at the last minute due to the tightening of audience restrictions, first to January 2021, then to March, May and now to July.

“We have wanted to hold on to the event instead of selling online viewing rights. The film festival requires a community experience that can only be achieved in a cinema,” says the festival director. Mikko Aromaa.

When the tickets were sold, half of the cinema’s seating capacity could still be filled. Aromaa points out that suddenly public events, such as the showing of films, were given completely different rules than restaurants.

“It’s absurd that there are percentages for restaurants and fixed numbers for us. How is that even possible?”

With the capacity constraints changing, it’s a mystery how many viewers can be admitted to one movie screening in July. The state of mind for organizing the event has not changed, although there is known extra work again.

“Additional maneuvers can be significant, but we’re working to make them happen.”

Information about restrictions has often come very late.

“When equal treatment of industries cannot be relied on, faith in the whole system crumbles. The sense of justice is put to the test on a daily basis.”