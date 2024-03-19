Movies | The director wants to show the perspective of Palestinians living in Israel

Firas Khoury's film Alam, which received international attention, is coming to Finland as part of the Spring Break mini version of the Love and Anarchy festival.

Tamer (Mahmood Bakri) is an ordinary young man who in his free time hangs out and talks about girls with his friends. Tamer's high school teaches the Israeli version of history, the Israeli flag flies above it, and Israeli soldiers patrol there.

Tamer and his friends are Palestinians in Israel.

They hardly want to think about politics, but then charming, politically aware Maysaá appears at school (Sereen Khass).

One of the young people gets the idea to demonstrate by replacing the Palestinian flag with a briefcase on Israel's National Day and attracts others to join. For Palestinians, that day is the anniversary of the Nakba, the catastrophe. The establishment of Israel in 1948 marked the beginning of oppression and exile for them.

Under-the name of the movie means flag in Arabic.

Firas Khoury

Firas Khoury written and directed by Under to be completed in 2022, well ahead of the Gaza war that began last October, which has caused health care collapse, famine and the deaths of 30,000 Palestinians. More than 12,000 of the victims are children.

“I really don't know how this war will end,” Khoury says on the phone. “But the colonial government cannot last forever. Sooner or later it will collapse like all colonialist projects, and someday Palestine will be free. However, it still costs a lot of blood.”

Supervisor gives an interview to his wife, a film producer Asma Chiboubin from Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, where the couple has lived for eight years.

Alam is set in a small town in the Galilee, not Gaza or the rest of Palestine. But the film provides background on the mood of Palestinian youth before the latest war.

Born in 1982, Khoury himself is of Palestinian origin. However, he was born in Haifa, which is the third largest city in Israel. He studied film at Tel Aviv University and is a citizen of Israel.

Palestinians in Israel are not often talked about.

“There is no big difference between us and those living in Palestine. Everyone suffered under apartheid. A lot depends on the ID. Those living in Israel have a little more freedom because they can get a passport and travel in Europe. Because of the war, they are afraid and keep their mouths shut.”

Millions of Palestinians have moved abroad over the decades driven by the occupation, and the majority of Palestinian films are made elsewhere.

“ Alam shows how politics absorbs itself in the pressure cooker of exceptional circumstances.

Khoury started writing Alamia already ten years ago. The most difficult thing was arranging the financing.

One Alamin of the producers is Hany Abu-Assada Palestinian director living in the Netherlands, whose films Paradise Now (2005) and Omar (2013) describe the feelings of Palestinians more harshly than Under.

“Abu-Assad opened doors for me by arranging connections with financiers. He got the project going. Most of the money came from Europe.”

Alamin the characters could almost be the main characters in Abu-Assad's films when they were young. Under shows how politics almost inevitably absorbs itself in the pressure cooker of exceptional circumstances.

Maysaá (Sereen Khass, left) gets Tamer (Mahmood Bakri) interested in activism.

The main character, Tameria, has little interest in activism until the beautiful Maysaá moves in next door. Pursuing a crush, Tamer starts hanging out in a new club.

“Tamer is, in a way, my self-image. When I was young, I was naive and a bit shy. But I didn't participate in politics at all. Father was very strict and forbade it.”

Tamer's father also tries to keep the boy away from activism, but Tamer is not as shy as Khoury himself. He describes the rebellion of the youth quite gently, adding even a touch of ironic humor.

Despite the humor, Israel is not understood in Khoury's film or in his speeches.

“When I was still a student, I was naive and tried to live side by side with Israel. I still have some Jewish friends who admit that Israel is occupying Palestine. But the majority of Israelis are Zionists who do not recognize our right to exist.”

Khoury first feature film Under premiered at the Toronto festival. It has received international attention and also ended up in Helsinki as part of the Spring Break program of the mini-version of the Love and Anarchy festival.

Khoury already has three new scripts ready. One project has progressed so far that he hopes to get started Dear Tarkovsky filming at the end of the year. Khoury's wife Chiboubi is set to produce the film.

“It's a romantic comedy set in Ramallah about a director who spends eight years trying to get his film made.”

Apparently, the main character again resembles Khoury himself. And it sounds like he takes an even less frowning view of himself in it than in Alam.

