Movies | The director of the Cannes opening film was sued for assaulting the editor-in-chief of a French magazine

Director Maïwenn attacked Edwy Plenel in a restaurant, Plenel says.

French film director-actor Maïwenn has been sued for assaulting the editor-in-chief of the French magazine Mediapart, according to the French media and the US entertainment magazine Variety.

Editor-in-chief of Mediapart By Edwy Plene according to Maïwenn (Maïwenn Le Besco) attacked him in a Parisian restaurant in February. A film directed and starring Maïwenn Jeanne du Barry was just announced as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival.

Plenel filed a criminal complaint in March. In the criminal report, Plenel says that Maïwenn, who was sitting alone in the restaurant, came to her table, grabbed her by the hair and spat in her face. Maïwenn didn’t say a word and then left the restaurant.

of Variety according to Maïwenni’s motive may be related to Mediapart’s coverage of her ex-husband, the director From Luc Besson. She and Besson have a daughter together.

Mediapart, which specializes in investigative journalism, has published several articles about Besson’s rape charges in 2018. The charges were dismissed once in 2019, and after the investigation was reopened, the charges were dismissed again last year.

The charges against Besson were one of the biggest cases in the early days of the #metoo phenomenon in France. According to Variety, Maïwenn has previously spoken out against the #metoo movement.

of Maïwenn future Jeanne du Barry -film stars an American actress alongside him Johnny Depp. Depp plays the King of France in the historical drama Ludwig XV and Maïwen his mistress Jeanne Bécuta.

70-year-old Edwy Plenel is also known as the former editor-in-chief of the French newspaper Le Monde. He founded Mediapart magazine in 2008.