Movies The death of the lead actor in Black Panther was also a surprise to the management of the film company: Now there is speculation about what will happen to the sequel to the hugely lucrative film

The death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in Black Panther, came as a surprise to many, and the sequel to the film is now open.

Superhero movie Black Pantherin the main actor Chadwick Boseman after his death at the age of 43, social media was filled with memoirs and accounts of the great importance of the T’Challa character to viewers.

In addition to the tributes, the question arose as to what would happen to the sequel or parts of the film, which produced more than a billion dollars (847 million euros).

Black Panther is according to the financial magazine Forbes the most produced single superhero focused film ever. It seemed that friends of the genre were not bothered by a black hero. It also appealed to a new dark-skinned audience that had not watched previous Marvel films.

Boseman’s death poses challenges to the entire “Marvel universe,” as the product family has included the appearance of characters in films that tell the stories of other heroes. In addition to his title film, The Black Panther has appeared in three other films.

Forbesin Hollywood and entertainment journalist Scott Mendelson picture Black Pantherin and the importance of its protagonist to the product family on a large scale. As alternatives to the sequel, Mendelson sees only the rise of another ready-made character to lead the Kingdom of Wakanda, or T’Challa, played by another actor.

Journalists, researchers and activists interviewed by Reuters follow a similar line. They believe the company should honor Boseman’s legacy with a plot where the hero would rise from the actors in the previous film or elsewhere in the Marvel superhero universe.

“They should carefully consider following the cartoon plot and [Bosemanin hahmon Shuri-siskoa esittäneen] Letitia Wrightin to a key role, ”said Rolling Stone, a specialist editor Jamil Smith To Reuters.

T’Challa’s sister Shuria played in the movie Letitia Wright.­

It would be safe, he thinks the # OscarsSoWhite campaign, which criticizes the focus on film awards for Caucasians April Reign.

“For those of us who are not yet ready to see another in it [Bosemanin hahmon] in a suit, perhaps the answer is that the reins will be handed over a little earlier than planned and the mantle will be given to Shuri, ”Reign estimates.

Other see the possibility that Boseman’s character T’Challa, or Black Panther, returns at a different age. This is what Reuters is thinking about, a senior researcher at the Brookings incubator Nicol Turner Lee.

“Come on [hänen hahmonsa] back as the little Black Panther? Does Disney respect the imagination of young boys and girls who admire the character? ”

The filmmaker Marvel Studios and its parent company Disney did not comment on the matter to Reuters. They are still focused on remembering the dead actor by releasing the film for commercial without commercials on the U.S. ABC channel.

Entertainment media Hollywood Reporter according to the company, management was surprised by the death and few knew about Boseman’s struggle with bowel cancer. Boseman knew of his illness Black Pantherin at the time of publication, but did not speak of it in public.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Boseman’s loved ones also said the actor himself was convinced he would win his cancer battle and return to the role of the Black Panther. He was supposed to start preparing for it in September.