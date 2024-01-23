Movies | The dead papers' Oscar nomination is decided, HS will show the announcement today at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to Dead Leaves, 14 other films in the series are seeking nomination.

This one this year's Oscar nominees will be announced today, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. For Finns, the event is more exciting than usual, because there is also competition for the nomination of the best international film Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves.

A total of five films will be selected as the final Oscar nominees for the best international film category. Dead leaves in addition, 14 other films in the series are seeking nomination.

You can follow the announcement of the candidates live on HS in connection with this story. The event starts at 15:30 Finnish time.

The event will be hosted by the Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

Dead leaves has already received a lot of international attention in the past. In May, the film received the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, which is considered the triple prize of Cannes.

Earlier in January Dead leaves and the other lead actor of the film Alma Pöysti were nominated for a Golden Globe award in their respective series, but were left without awards.

The Oscars for the best films of 2023 will be presented in Los Angeles on Monday, March 11. The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is handing out the awards for the 96th time.

