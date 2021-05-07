Movies The confrontation between the countryside and the city comes to an end in the new version of Kiljunen’s gentleman: The classic of Finnish children’s literature is brought to the present

Mimosa Willamo is seen as the mother in Kiljunen’s gentleman’s upgrade.

Kiljusen the gentleman is on an adventure again. A film is currently being shot in Helsinki Scars, where the parents of the family present Mimosa Willamo and Ylermi Rajamaa.

The film, which will premiere at the beginning of next year, will bring Jalmari Finnen characters created in modern times. In the story, the family leaves their home country towards Linnanmäki.

“We do not aim for the gingerbread-candy color world typical of children’s films, but Kiljusten Helsinki must recognize Helsinki,” says the director. Reetta Huhtanen.

“Elevated realism becomes like a fairy tale as absurd events unfold.”

Screenwriters John Lundsten and Jenny Dahlström the work has included both updating the humor and weaving the actual story, for the early ones The nobility of Kiljusen books were collections of stories, more descriptions of situations than intriguing entities.

Huhtanen assures that in the film’s script, everything has its roots in Finne’s text.

“If in the old books the Kiljus went to the market, now they sell their goods at the flea market.”

Among other things, a meeting with the president and his dog is planned. The squirrels have two children in this version, twin boys Mökö and Luru, who perform Hugo Koivulehto and Nino Kröger. The brothers have been made into perspectives on the story.

Regarding the changes, Huhtanen mentions that, unlike Finn’s stories, the strong confrontation between the countryside and the city is no longer part of the story.

Kiljusten At the heart of the attraction is, according to Huhtanen, non-compliance with rules and norms. The family is kind-hearted and free.

“In Finland’s books, parents do not have very separate characters. We have a charismatic energetic mother and a more distracted father. So Willamo and Rajamaa sat in the roles very well, ”says the director.

Huhtanen himself is best known for his award-winning documentary film Jussi Aatos and Amine, which was completed in the second year. For him, however, the leap from a traditional follow-up documentary to a fast-paced family film is not great.

“I think about filmmaking so that the means have to be chosen according to the subject. It is secondary whether fiction or documentary is made, ”says Huhtanen.

Perhaps the biggest surprise Scarsduring the filming of the film have been provided by animals. A dog and a cat also move in Helsinki with the screams.

“Innocently, I didn’t quite realize what it is when there are lives in the filming every day. Communication with a cat and a dog is more deficient than with a human, ”Huhtanen says with a laugh.

“We have a great animal trainer, but animals are still animals.”

Mimosa Willamo will play the energetic mother of Kiljunen’s family in the upcoming film.­

Mom acting Mimosa Willamo joined the film project late, only this year. He immediately liked the overall tone of the script.

“It wasn’t underestimating the child or the viewer, not too instructive,” Willamo describes.

“Personally, I would have liked to have watched just such a film as an audience.”

According to Willamo, filmmaking was started from a clean slate: Actors were individually advised not to read Kiljuset books or watch previous films in order not to be impressed.

“This is not the world a hundred years ago.”

The complexity of working with animals came as no surprise to Willamo. While giving an interview after the day of filming by phone from his home, he also observed his own cat at the same time.

“The cat does not take orders. It’s not just about training a cat. ”

The nobility of Kiljunen has had adventures in magazines, books, plays and movies.­

Return of favorites to the big screen

Kiljusen the gentleman’s adventure first in the stories written by Jalmari Finne (1874–1938) and then in the success books. There are also several versions of the play.

The first film on the subject was completed as early as 1921, and was directed by Finne himself. The name of the five minute is The boys’ boys at school. Silent comedy is available for free In the Elonet online service.

The 1981 film The nobility of Kiljusen was an audience success. That’s what the parents starred in Marja-Sisko Aimonen and Jukka Sipilä. The film was directed by Matti Kuortti, as well as the sequel New adventures of the nobility of Kiljunen (1990), which received a fraction of the audience of its predecessor.

It was still reported at the end of 2019 Janne Katajan and Aku Hirviniemen to the production company Hihhihhi about the intention to film a new film, Kiljuset. Now it’s time to shoot Scars is in turn a tack manufacturing company and producer Melli Maikkulan project. Of the competing projects, only Tack’s film received grants from the Finnish Film Foundation. The progress of the project in Sleeves has not been reported in others since the fall.

The copyright protection of Finnen ‘s works ended when 70 years passed since his death in 2008.