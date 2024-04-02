Movies | The Barbie movie belittled masculinity, says Shakira

According to Shakira, a man must be allowed to protect and support.

Singer-songwriter Shakira says in an interview with the American magazine Allure having kept Barbie-film as “weakening manliness” and says that his sons hated the film for the same reason.

“I like popular culture that strives to empower women without stealing men's opportunity to be men, allowing them to also protect and support,” the singer says in an interview.

She says that she believes that women can be given all the tools and confidence that they can do anything without losing their essence and femininity.

“I think that men have a purpose in society, and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that should not be lost.”

Colombian Shakira, full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is known for her hits, among other things Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

Shakira says she is raising two boys who she wants to feel strong while respecting women.

Allure describes Shakira's stance as part of the “Shakira paradox.” According to it, the feminism embodied by Shakira does not suffer from the fact that she expects men to “man up”.

Eight Collected an Oscar nomination and became last year's most profitable film Barbie gathered similar criticism among conservative figures when it appeared, says American entertainment magazine Variety.

Podcaster Matt Walsh considered the film to be “the most aggressive 'anti-man and feminist propaganda' celebration ever seen on the big screen”. American comedian Bill Maher's with Barbiemovie hates men.

Movie director Greta Gerwig responded to the criticism by hoping that the film would encourage everyone to participate in joint celebrations and let go of things that do not serve people, both women and men. Among other things, a comedian and podcaster Marc Maron described the men injured by the film as “insecure babies”.