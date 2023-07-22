Movies | The age limit for the film Ruohometsä kansa was updated in Britain after 45 years

The Ruohometsä kansa animated film released in 1978 has shocked viewers with its gore for decades. In the new recommendation, children should not watch a movie without an adult.

Wild rabbits about the trip Grassland people -the age limit for cartoons has been updated after 45 years in its home country of Britain, says, among others, The Guardian.

British by Richard Adams Grassland people -classic novel (1972) was made into an animated film in 1978.

The story and the animated film made from it are known for their directness of his bloodiness.

In the story, the Scoundrel rabbit sees a premonition of destruction and monsters with steel scoops. Together with his brother Pähkinä, Viikka warns his rabbit community about the threat, and the rabbits set off on a dangerous escape journey towards a new home.

In the year of release, the animated film was classified as suitable for all ages. However, many child viewers have found the film scary and oppressive.

Now the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification), which is responsible for the pre-screening of films and age limits in Britain, has raised the age limit marking of the film from the U marking suitable for all to the PG marking.

Movies rated PG may contain moderate violence, drug use, and profanity. Parents are recommended to watch PG-rated movies with their children.

According to the BBFC, the film’s age limit was raised due to its “mild violence, menace, gory images and bad language”. According to the BBFC, the rating has been updated to match its current recommendations.

in Finland Grassland people -the age limit for the animated film is K12.

A four-part animated series of Adams’ fairy tale was released as a joint production of BBC and Netflix in 2018. The recommended age limit for the animation is marked 10+ on the streaming service.

In the year of publication, Ruohometsä kansa was classified as suitable for all ages. See also Trump Charges Pence For Failure To Endorse Voter Fraud Theory