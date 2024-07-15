Movies | The age limit for The Crow remake is dropping

Movies|The film, directed by Rupert Sanders, will be released on August 23.

A horror-oriented one action film The Crow‘s age limit for the new version has been calculated, the National Audiovisual Institute, or KAVI report.

The picture program classifier had originally given the film the highest age limit of K18. In the reclassification, however, its age limit was lowered to the K16 category.

by Rupert Sanders guided by The Crow contains, according to Kavi, “plenty of detailed and bloody violence, which is, however, distanced by the unrealistic context.” The film also contains constant threats of death and violence, as well as highly disturbing elements.

The Crow is a revenge story with elements of fantasy and horror, in which the murdered Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) rises from the dead to put himself and his spouse Shelly (FKA Twigs) murderers to suffer.

Kavi justifies the lowering of the age limit by the fact that the violent acts shown in the film are not prolonged or protracted, even if their results are presented in a macabre way.

Been hyped for a long time in pre-production The Crow is a remake of the 1994 film directed by Alex Proyas. First Crow is infamous for being its lead actor Brandon Lee died accidentally during filming.

Both films are based on the American by James O’Barr to create a cartoon.

Correction 15.7. 9:42 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the article, the age limits are not given by “Kavi’s picture program classifiers”, but by independent classifiers trained by Kavi.