Movies The actor moved from Finland and learned the Swedish state – the main role in Swedish cinema taking the young man to the Oscars

Erik Enge, who lives in Åland, is starring in the film Tigers, which is a Swedish Oscar nominee. He is also nominated for Best Actor of the Year at the Guldbagge Film Gala.

Finnish-Swedish Erik Enge may be voted Best Actor of the Year in Sweden. Enge is one of four Guldbagge nominees in the award-winning male actor series.

Award nominations was announced on Friday. Guldbagge is responsible for the Finnish Film Award Jusse. The actual prizes will be awarded at the end of January.

In Born in 1996, Enge is nominated for her lead role in the film Tigers, which is also Sweden’s nominee for the Oscar for films. In Sweden TigrarIn the film titled, Enge portrays a young professional footballer who is plunging into bad trouble in his promising career.

You can read the review of Helsingin Sanomat about the film from this link.

Erik Enge, who is relatively unknown in Finland, is the son of an Ålandic mother and a Swedish father who currently lives mainly in Åland, where he has also grown up. In a recent interview with Hufvudstadsbladet Enge says that he is a citizen of both Sweden and Finland.

Erik Enge also starred in the Finnish film Oppipoika, which was completed in 2013.

As a child, Enge took part in theater activities in Åland and as a young man she went to Sweden to look for acting. After moving to Stockholm, the young actor shed his own way of speaking Swedish and learned to speak the common language.

“Unfortunately, the accent narrows your chances in the job market,” the actor tells HBL.

Starring Tigersfrom the film Enge received through a test shoot. The film deals with the dark side of professional football, where players are required to do a lot and at the same time your own teammates can become your worst enemies.

In an autumn interview with Swedish-speaking Yle Enge noted that there is no similar competition in the film industry.

“I haven’t experienced a similar competition, although the Actors are competing with each other for roles,” Enge said at the time.

In Finland Enge has acted as a filmmaker Ulrika Bengtsin in the movies Iris and the Apprentice, that is Lärjungen.

In the latter, Enge also starred, though at the time he appeared under the surname Lönngren. Apprentice represented Finland in the Oscar series for non-English-language films in autumn 2013, but did not receive an actual nomination.

In Sweden, Enge has been involved in several camera productions, including a TV series On the bridge mixed In the film Svart krabba, which is coming to Netflix software next year as its lead actor Noomi Rapace.