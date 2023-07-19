













While it’s common to see this, lately we’re seeing it work the other way around as well. With some movies that pulled scenes directly from some very famous video games. For this reason, here we bring you a small compilation of these, so that you can take a look at them when you can.

Video games inspiring the cinema

Mission Impossible Producers Look Like Uncharted Video Game Fans

Here we are in a rather curious situation, since the Uncharted saga owes a lot to the cinema. Especially the adventures of the beloved doctor Jones who entertained us so much in the eighties and a couple of more modern adventures. Now it is Mission Impossible that draws its inspiration from the adventures of Nathan Drake.

Those who have played video games Uncharted 2 and 3 They will remember their most iconic scenes: those of the plane and the train. Well, we have seen a kind of recreation of this pair of scenes in the Mission Impossible saga. In addition, its director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed his fanaticism for this series, so the inspiration is confirmed.

We saw the first inspired scene in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. Here we see intrepid agent Ethan Hunt chasing a plane about to take off. Since he can’t make it through the door, he is forced to hang on to the side and hold on as he rises into the air.. Although this journey doesn’t end with the agent destroying the plane and falling into the desert, there are many similarities.

The train scene from Uncharted 2 was recreated in a more video game-like fashion in the latest installment. Here Ethan Hunt faces off against his rivals on a moving train which ends up hanging from a destroyed bridge. We even see the super spy hang from the seats to avoid falling like Nathan Drake did in his search for Shambhalla.

The director of John Wick 4 got to play The Hong Kong Massacre

The John Wick movies are already considered among the best that action cinema has to offer. Although they are relatively new, we could already see some of his influence in video games like Sifu and the Resident Evil 4 remake. In the latter it is quite noticeable thanks to the way Leon holds his weapons.

However, John Wick was also inspired by video games, particularly its most recent installment. In this we see that the assassin adept enters an apartment building to face his pursuers. What follows is a scene that seems straight out of Hotline Miami.

As spectators we see all the action from an aerial perspective. As if that were not enough, John Wick brings with him a shotgun that shoots fire, which makes the projectiles look just like in the Hotline Miami video games. All while listening to a techno soundtrack that fills us with emotion.

Although it seems that Hotline Miami was the main inspiration, the film’s director surprised by saying that it was not. Even so, the inspiration did come from the world of video games, specifically from the title The Hong Kong Massacre. A game that both pays homage to John Woo’s cinema and borrows the gameplay from Hotline.

Free Guy and Rescue Mission are love letters to video games

Now we leave behind scenes to move on to movies totally inspired by the world of video games. let’s start with Free Guy, here we follow the story of an NPC named Guy who realizes that he is in a video game. What follows is an ode to this entire world.

To begin with, the fictional video game where it happens seems to be an amalgamation between Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and gta online. Throughout its footage there are thousands of references that gamers will love. Among them the bar and the gravity gun that Gordon Freeman in half-life.

In the case of rescue mission, its director said that although he is not inspired by specific video games, he wanted to emulate the emotion that these give. For him, Tyler Rake’s Odyssey was thought of as levels with very clear objectives. Plus he wanted to get the audiences as close as possible to his action scenes. She wanted to imitate the feeling of us being the ones in control.

The director said that particularly for him, the inspiration regarding video games is something that is already implanted in his subconscious. So next time you see this tape, keep your eyes peeled because you might see some inspiration from your favorite game out there.

Among other films that have been inspired by this world, we also have hardcore henry and Edge of Tomorrow. The first is more obvious, since it is a film shot entirely in the first person, which makes it feel like a movie title. call of duty. at the edge of tomorrow and the manga it was based on, took the concept of fail and try again from video games.

Will we see more of these inspirations in the future?

It is quite evident that we will not stop watching scenes or entire movies inspired by video games. Especially now that they are receiving very good adaptations that are leading more people to meet them.

It is also as the director of rescue mission. TOAlthough sometimes they are not aware, they may be taking their best scenes from games that they enjoyed. So don’t be surprised if we later see a scene straight from our favorite games.

