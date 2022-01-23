It is an extensive list of the iconic films that celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2022. For many, there are films that marked an important step for cinema, for others, they are releases that are part of their childhood or adolescence.

From blockbuster franchises to classic romantic comedies, 2002 was a big year for movies. With the start of this year, let’s review some of the best plots that brought us to theaters two decades ago. Is your favorite?

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

It may not be as nostalgic as Philosopher’s Stone, or as dramatic as Deathly Hallows Part 2, but the Chamber of Secrets introduces us to Dobby, one of the most emblematic characters in the magic saga. The second installment in the Harry Potter series saw Hogwarts turn against Harry when he was accused of attacking Muggles. The ‘boy who lived’ came face to face with a version of Lord Voldermort and battled a giant basilisk.

the panic room

One of the fan favorite David Fincher movies. A panic room in Jodie Foster’s house is the perfect claustrophobic setting for this thriller. She plays the mother of a young Kristen Stewart whom she must protect while her home is invaded by thieves. A tense and thoughtful plot.

The film 8 Mile, with Eminem and Brittany Murphy as protagonists, takes us to the streets of Detroit, where the famous rapper grew up. Unsurprisingly, the film’s soundtrack was a major part of its success, winning the Oscar for Best Song for Lose Yourself.

Although we have been able to see the fury of superhero movies with the launch of Marvel’s MCU, for many there is a premiere that deserves a mention of its own: the first Spider-Man movie from 2002 starring Tobey Maguire. With an absolutely terrifying Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, the story is more than one favorite.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

It’s almost impossible to pick the best movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but the second installment in the series is a classic. Just a year after The Fellowship of the Ring shocked audiences, Peter Jackson followed up with an equally iconic film. For its fans, the Battle of Helm’s Deep scene is a masterpiece of tension and vision, a milestone for cinema.

If you are one of those who went to see signs to the cinema in 2002, you are one of the lucky ones who enjoyed on the big screen one of the most popular stories of M. Night Shyamalan. With a shocking scene with Joaquin Phoenix, the film embraces the story of the famous crop circles found in various parts of the world.

