2020 was a difficult year for the film industry, after the health crisis suspended the production and release of films. An unthinkable situation 20 years ago when there were several premieres that made history in the cinema.

Quantity and variety were the strengths of the cinema in 2001. No matter the genre, each viewer found a tape to identify with, so we remember several of these titles now celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Amélie

Amelie is not a girl like the others. Suddenly, at twenty-two, she discovers her goal in life: to fix the lives of those around her. From then on, he invents all kinds of strategies to intervene in the affairs of others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Frodo Baggins is a hobbit whose uncle Bilbo makes the bearer of the powerful single ring, capable of granting unlimited power to its owner, in order to destroy it. However, very powerful evil forces want to take it from him.

Spirited Away

Chihiro is a ten-year-old girl who travels by car with her parents. After going through a tunnel, they arrive in a fantastic world. When she discovers that her parents have been turned into pigs, Chihiro feels very lonely and scared.

Mulholland Drive

Betty Elms, a young aspiring actress, comes to Los Angeles to become a movie star. There he meets the enigmatic Rita, a woman who suffers from amnesia from an accident on Mulholland Drive.

Shrek 1

An ogre named Shrek lives in his swamp, but his precious loneliness is suddenly interrupted by the invasion of noisy characters from fairy tales. They were all expelled from their kingdoms by the evil Lord Farquaad.

An amazing mind

It tells the story of the great mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr., who, despite suffering from schizophrenia, managed to develop his career and win the Nobel Prize.

Other films that will be 20 years old in 2021:

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Black hawk downed

Training Day

Donnie darko

The diaryof Bridget Jones

The Devil’s backbone

The son of the bride

The man who was never there

Planet of the Apes

Enemies at the door

Fast & furious

Hannibal

harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The pianist

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The others

Monsters Inc.

Moulin rouge

Ocean’s eleven

Pearl harbor

The royal tenenbaums

Torrente 2, mission in Marbella

Vanilla sky

Zoolander