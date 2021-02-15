Movies Teppo Airaksinen directed a large-scale teen comedy in the United States – Did not dare to show in his filming his previous direction Juice: “It would not have opened”

15.2. 14:49

Supercool is a completely different Finnish film. It is a threat enterprise in the genre that has been most severely held by Americans. And nothing on the big screen reveals that the film has a Finnish director and producer.

The movie shot in Alabama is a purely high school farce. The name shows that the champion of the species just over ten years ago Superbad has been seen and analyzed.

It all started with a producer Olli Haikan dreams, says the director Teppo Airaksinen.

“I once asked Olli why you want to do this so hard. You have a successful company, but you are embarking on a project with all these additional pressures, ”Airaksinen recalls.

Haikka is the founder of Yellow Film, which has grown into Finland’s largest production company. In Supercool financial risk was topped up by new legal patterns as well as night meetings due to time differences.

“Olli described a situation where he is abroad at some festivals and a taxi driver asks what you do for a living. I’m a movie producer. Have you done anything I would have seen, the driver asks. If I could do that for once, ”Airaksinen says.

Haikka bound him Supercool in 2016. At that time, Airaksinen was known Elasticseries and movies The boys of the corner and Heroes of the Arctic Circle 2.

Airaksinen says he is a big fan of American flap comedies.

“That’s when I started watching genre movies with a new eye.”

Jake Short plays the lead role in Teppo Airaksinen’s Supercool.­

Supercoolin present the main parts Jake Short and Miles J. Harvey. They were found after a long role-playing process. Airaksinen describes the choice of actors as a different challenge than in Finland, where everyone knows everyone.

“You can ask Tommi Korpelan casting, but yes you both already know each other and your style, ”he sums up.

The most important leap in the film project took place in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival. There was a short film about Airaksinen in the official repertoire Roof, which was also awarded.

Instead of festivities, the Airaksinen festival was spent in American meetings. A Hollywood producer was involved at the time Scott Eihbinder.

“When Scott was involved, the doors started to open for us in Los Angeles. There was no need to start from scratch. ”

Eventually we got to work in Alabama. The budget is in the same range as, say With an unknown soldier.

Shortly before filming began in Finland, a film directed by Airaksinen had come to the big screens Juice.

“I thought I’d show it to the American team. Fortunately, I came to my senses, ”Airaksinen says with a laugh.

“The Finnish aesthetics of the 1970s would not have opened up to them. Good thing I didn’t take the risk of coming to ask what the hell this is. ”

Supercoolin it is now almost two years since the filming. The last hurdle has been a pandemic. Sometimes it was dreamed of opening in the United States, but now the first premiere of the film is in Finland.

“I would still like to see Supercoolin with the American public. The film was well received at auditions in Los Angeles and New York. ”

Airaksinen does not believe that filmmaking in the United States would become a trend for Finnish producers. The project was so awkward. And he has no immediate goals in the direction of Hollywood.

“I saw how complicated this is,” he says.

In Finland, films are made on a smaller budget, but the authors have freedom and peace.

“Achieving artistic freedom is more difficult in a more industrialized environment.”

Comedies and Surrealism

At the turn of the year Teppo Airaksinen had two premieres in a row, each on streaming platforms. A series of lawyers joined the Elisa Entertainment Viaplay service Nordic law, which he has directed completely. The main part is presented Lauri Tilkanen.

A functional crime series arrived at the C More service again in January Runaways. Airaksinen has directed some of the episodes. Other instructors are Jalmari Helander and Saara Cantell.

Airaksinen, who has a Lahti background, is easy to think of as a comedian. His feature films are comedy, with the exception of a biographical work Juice. On the side of short films, however, Airaksinen has done quite a different thing.

A surreal relationship story Roof (2017) was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival. Now Airaksinen is making a short film again. Its name is Sheet.

“It’s a description of a little girl’s day set on the home front during the Winter War,” Airaksinen reveals.

The genre, according to the director, is magical realism.