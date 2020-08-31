Movies Tenet has been hoped to be the savior of the film industry, and now the premiere result in Finland promises a good one: “There was a feeling that you should slap yourself on the cheek”

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action film Tenet received more than 40,000 viewers in five days in Finland, despite the corona restrictions.

Christopher Nolanin directed by Tenet as expected, became the most watched film of the weekend in Finland.

Tenet got its premiere on Wednesday. Finnish Film Foundation by it has gathered a total of 40,635 viewers, including 26,333 over the weekend.

So the film has already gained more viewers than any other single film throughout the summer.

Science film Tenet is the first Hollywood feature film to appear on the screens during the “Corona Age”.

Other including the Batman Trilogy 2005-2012, Inceptionin (2010), Interstellarin (2014) as well Dunkirkin (2017) directed by Christopher Nolan’s new film is an expected case anyway, but Tenet has gained a special symbolic value due to the corona epidemic. It is expected to be a kind of savior for the film industry, which has suffered badly from the coronavirus.

“A symbol for the opening of Hollywood”, describes the Executive Director of the Film Chamber of the Finnish Film Associations Tero Koistinen.

Koistinen considers the premiere of five days and more than 40,000 viewers to be good, also compared to Nolan’s previous films.

“They have been very successful in Finland, but they have not been unbridled hits. Based on this result Tenet might even go here among the most watched Nolan films. Even though the full capacity of cinemas is not available due to limitations, ”he says.

Tenet distributed in Finland by SF Studios.

Director of the company’s cinema distribution Timo Räisänen says that Tenetin the premiere result in Finland is actually better than that of director Nolan’s previous two films, Dunkirkin and Interstellarin.

Dunkirk received 31,629 viewers in its corresponding premiere week from Wednesday to Sunday in the summer of 2017, he says.

Interstellar came to theaters in November 2014. Its premiere tour began on Friday, but the film had a few previews before that. Including them Interstellarin the premiere weekend result was 29,418 spectators.

So SF Studios is rightly satisfied Tenetin result now.

“For a while, there was such a feeling that you have to slap yourself on the cheek – that you are really still living in Korona time here,” says Räisänen.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Tenet’s female lead.­

American-British Tenetin the premiere was originally scheduled for July, but the premiere was postponed several times.

Distributor Warner Bros. finally decided to bring the film to premiere in the rest of the world before the United States, where a large portion of movie theaters are still closed because of the coronavirus.

Tenet premiered on August 26 in a few dozen different countries. Its global return is currently $ 53 million (€ 44.5 million), which can be considered a good result given the situation.

Tero Koistinen according to the result is promising even if Hollywood studios would continue to dare to release films to the markets of different countries as they open up, in stages.

“And one wouldn’t crave big movies in stock and expect all markets to be 100% open. Because it doesn’t look like they’re going to be right away. ”

There is still a long way to go before the film becomes profitable. Tenetin the budget is reportedly over $ 200 million. When marketing costs are added up, a film may need well over $ 500 million in ticket revenue before making a drop of profit.

In the United States, the film will be screened on a limited basis next weekend, after which distribution will gradually expand. Over the weekend Tenet will also premiere in Russia and China.

Tenetin the principal is an anonymous agent (John David Washington). He finds himself in the middle of a top-secret Cold War, where even time passes differently than usual. The film has received praise from critics, though not quite unreservedly.

HS: n Jussi Ahlroth gave the film a full five stars in its rating. The five stars also came out, for example, a critic of the British The Guardian From Peter Bradshawwho praised Tenet ambitious and magnificent cinematic art.

Instead of the same magazine Catherine Shoard gave a minor two stars in his alternative rating and called the film “Palindrome pancake”.

The weekend the second most watched film in Finland was Jenni Toivoniemen direct the drama Board game. It premiered on August 14th. The number of viewers over the weekend was 4,774. The film has received a total of 17,908 viewers. Leena Virtanen gave For the board game In the HS assessment, five stars out of five.

The other two premieres last weekend were domestic Annika Grofin directed and scripted After autumn, spring arrives, which attracted 760 viewers as well Markku and Johannes Lehmuskallion directed by Anerca, the breath of life, which received 76 viewers.