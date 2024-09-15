Movies | Ten movies we’re looking forward to this fall

Movies|In autumn, domestic comedy and psychological thrillers will be shown on the big screen.

Although the heat outside still continues, the fall of movies has begun.

One of the most anticipated autumn films is Jokersequel to the movie Folie à Deux. That’s where the Joker character continues Joaquin Phoenix and will be seen as Harley Quinn Lady Gaga.

HS compiled a list of films worth waiting for at the end of the year. There are two long-awaited domestic films, an up-and-coming actor by Florence Pugh a novelty and an animation that received a surprise release.

The films are listed in the order of their release. Premiere dates in Finland may still change.

The Substance

Demi Moore plays a former television host in the body image thriller.

Feminist titled as a horror film The Substance received a 13-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a thriller about body image Demi Moore plays a TV host who is suddenly fired from his popular fitness show. Then, the mysterious Substance drug momentarily transforms her into a young and beautiful version of herself. The young version of the main character is played by the main character of the Maid series Margaret Qualley.

“This lacks subtlety, body positivity or positivity of any kind,” writes The Guardian’s four-star in the estimate.

Premiere on September 27.

Butterflies

Aksa Korttila plays an overachieving millennial in Perhoset, a comedy set in Seinäjoki’s tango market. His father is a former tango prince played by Jani Volanen.

Butterflies there is Adults– series creator Anna Brotkin first feature film script. Set in Seinäjoki’s tango market, the comedy is about an overachieving daughter (Aksa Korttila) and about the father who avoids the obligations of this adulthood (Jani Volanen).

“In one summer weekend, things get out of hand. In the end, the scenery collapses as the tango plays in the midnight sun,” the film’s synopsis promises.

Great Club game– who directed the film Jenni Toivoniemen will also be seen in the film Leea Klemola, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Alex Anton and Samuli Niittymäki.

Premiere on September 27

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga play villains in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Joker movie the sequel has been long awaited. The expectations are so high that the critics have been a little weak in the first reviews.

For example, a BBC critic Nicholas Barber describes film as “disappointing”. Estimated to play Harley Quinn Lady Gaga’s however, the role performance is commended.

The sequel to the movie that made billions is a so-called jukebox musical. Its music consists of well-known popular music and is not composed for the work.

Premiere on October 4

Niko and the riddle of the storm reindeer

In the third part of the Niko film series, the boy reindeer meets the girl reindeer Stella.

Internationally successful Niko-film series now continues in the third part. In it, the reindeer boy Niko gets a challenger from the clever reindeer girl Stella. A new flight test spot opens up for Santa’s flight crew, and Niko and Stella are competing for it.

The animation received an enthusiastic reception at the Cannes Film Festival.

The first part of the film series Niko – The pilot’s son (2008) was the most watched Finnish film of all time in 2009, and gathered more than three million viewers. The third volume has already been sold to more than a hundred countries.

Premiere on October 11

We Live in Time

We live in time stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

In recent years for example Dune in the second part, in Oppenheimer mixed Harry Styles with a shudder Don’t Worry Darling seen in the thriller Florence Pugh falls in love in a new drama film by Andrew Garfield to act, to a recently divorced man.

The love story tells about building a home and starting a family, but also about the progress of late-stage cancer. However, the Irish director has found a way to “breathe life into a film about death”, of The Guardian is written in the estimate.

Premiere on October 25

Anora

Mikey Madison plays the main character of the movie Anora, a dancer in a New York strip club.

Anora movie tells the story of a sex worker. In it, a stripper in his twenties meets a Russian oligarch in his twenties.

“The stripper’s rise to the oligarch’s daughter-in-law is like a new version of Cinderella, and it’s not far from the memory of 1990’s Pretty Woman either,” writes someone who saw the film at Cannes Brother Pekka Lehtonen In the case of HS.

According to Lehtonen Anora will be the toughest movies of the current year, if not the toughest. Other critics have also given the film rave reviews. The film won the Palme d’Or, the most important prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Premiere November 1

Gladiator 2

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator 2.

Hollywood filmmakers I’m on strike delayed due to Gladiator 2 -film will finally premiere in November.

It goes without saying that the continuation of the first volume, which appeared in 2000, has been eagerly awaited. Just the bloody and pompous trailer aroused the critics praise.

by Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington acting action film continues the story of power, intrigue and revenge in ancient Rome.

Premiere on November 15

Wicked

Glinda (Ariana Grande, left) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) are study mates at the University of the Wonderland of Oz.

From the youth a Broadway musical about witches Wicked has been running on theater stages for a couple of decades. Now the long-awaited film version is being seen, where the good and popular Glinda is played by an artist Ariana Grande. Misunderstood because of her green skin, Elphaba is seen rewarded Cynthia Erivo.

It is said that the musical will continue in the second part, which will be released in 2025.

Premiere November 22

Vaiana 2

The movie Vaiana is about a girl who loves the sea instead of princes.

In 2016 appeared Vaiana-the sequel to the animated film was Disney’s surprise release at the beginning of the year.

The musical film, set in tropical Polynesia and the waves of the Pacific Ocean, tells the story of a girl named Vaiana, whose object of love is the sea instead of princes. The first part of the animated film received HS in the estimate four stars.

Premiere November 29

Restless Cinderella

Saku Taittonen plays Nipa Neumann in the movie Dingo.

As as the name suggests, this film is about Dingo– the band’s story.

Mari Rantasila the film he directed received a grant of 600,000 euros from the Finnish Film Foundation. In addition to Helsinki, it was filmed in Pori, the birthplace of the band.

Pertti “Nipa” Neumann plays his first leading role in a film Saku Taittonen.

Although the film is inspired by real life, the production company has emphasized that it is a work of fiction.

Premiere on December 25