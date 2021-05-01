Movies Swedish documentary filmmaker embarked on a desperate journey to pick up his friend’s grandchildren from the al-Hol refugee camp

“Children did not look the size of their peers at all. From their tiny bodies looked large and ancient eyes that glowed with fear. They had seen and experienced things that were not suitable for children. At the same time, however, they smiled and were clearly curious, ” Gorky Glaser-Müller recalls.

Director Gorki Glaser-Müller has also previously worked as an actor in TV series, among other places.­

The film director saw an acquaintance Patricio Galvezin seven grandchildren for the first time in the parking lot of the Swedish Consulate in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan in May 2019. At the time of application, the children were between the ages of one and eight.

Yet two years later, Glaser-Müller’s voice crackles on the phone as he talks about the meeting. The children were an inconsolable sight.

“I was waiting in the parking lot because I was not allowed with the camera to the consulate where the children were handed over to Patricio. I was only called to help when he could not carry all seven in the car alone. The children could not walk. ”

That meeting ended with the torment of starving and sick children. They had been alone for months in the al-Hol refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border. It brought together family members of the fighters of the defeated Isis Islamist organization, mostly women and children.

Glaser-Müller made a documentary about rescuing children Children of the Enemy, which premiered in the main competition of the ongoing CPH: DOX Documentary Film Festival in Copenhagen. The festival has become one of the most important in its field.

Yle is involved as a co-producer of the document and will present it later.

Galvezin During the rescue expedition in the spring of 2019, it was reported that there were about a dozen Finnish women and more than 30 children in al-Hol. According to the documentary, there were 80 Swedish children there at the same time. In February this year, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs estimated that there are still five Finnish women and 15 children in the camp.

Galvez’s daughter Amanda Gonzales became interested in Islam as a teenager and married in 2010 Michael Skråmon with. Skråmo was one of the best-known Islamists in the Nordic countries. He recruited people into the ranks of Isis and called for terrorist attacks in Sweden.

In 2014, the couple went with their four children to Syria for the Caliphate of Isis, where people from all over the world gathered. There they had three more children. In all, thousands of children were born in the caliphate.

In January 2019, Galvez heard that his daughter had died in the bombing and the children were missing. Skråmo is also known to have died in Syria. Authorities assured him they understood Galvez’s concern, but nothing else happened.

In March, Galvez learned that the children are in al-Hol, where conditions are terrible. The camp, originally built for 9,000, had more than 70,000 people. Galvez was told that children died there every day. He decided to go get the kids out himself. He financed the trip with a loan.

Galvez asked for Glaser-Müller. Both were born in Chile and live in Gothenburg. They knew each other before, but were not close.

“Patricio called me and said he could have a subject for the film. He sounded gloomy, which was not like him. When we met, she said she had lost her daughter and was going to go get the kids. ”

Glaser-Müller (b. 1973) came to Sweden at the age of 13. He had previously directed short films and one feature film, but had little experience with documentaries.

After Galvez’s call, there were only a few days left to think about the equipment. There was no opportunity to include the film crew. In Glaser-Müller’s mind, the news about the fighting in Syria and the dead journalists revolved.

“I am not a documentary filmmaker, journalist or activist. I wonder if it makes sense to leave and whether it is even possible. I was scared. But Patricio was right. I decided to make a film that would either become the story of his last journey or rescue. ”

In April, Glaser-Müller and Galvez arrived in Erbil. There, the situation was much better than Glaser-Müller feared. The Kurds have gained worldwide fame by keeping conditions stable in the region they administer in Iraq.

Galvez was allowed to visit the children on the Syrian side in al-Hol. Glaser-Müller was not allowed in, but Galvez managed to film some there. Eventually, after more than a month of trying, Galvez got the kids away.

“I made the documentary from Patricio’s perspective. At first I was like a fish on dry land. I didn’t know what or who to describe. A lot of stories were left out, like the owner of an Erbil hotel who refused to charge children for food. Many helped us. ”

The documentary, made with a group of one, does not boast of technical sophistication, but the guerrilla style produces the sense of presence that Glaser-Müller sought, and the story progresses clearly.

Patricio Galvez also filmed the material for the documentary.­

Swedish the politicians were of little help to Galvez. They mainly relied on the complexity of the situation.

Glaser-Müller’s own position on the matter became clearer along the way. In addition to children, she would like to take home mothers. However, the possible crimes of these should be investigated in the courts.

“It is a crime to leave children in need there. At the same time, they are being offered a silver wad to Islamists for radicalization. The children of the enemy are not enemies. Even the Nazis had children who did not become like their parents. The fate of children is a big question for society and humanity. ”

Galvez’s grandchildren are now in a foster home in Sweden. Galvez would have liked to take care of them himself, but that would have had his challenges.

“Patricio is in touch with the children and happy with the situation. I also met the kids at Christmas and they are fine. They can hardly be recognized as the same anymore. ”