Movies Swedish artist Hilma af Klint is made into a film – Directed by Lasse Hallström, starring his wife and daughter

International also directed blockbusters Lasse Hallström next directs the film from his country, a Swedish artist Hilma af Klintista.

The film is the original film of the Viaplay streaming service. In Finland, it is seen on the Elisa Entertainment Viaplay service.

Lasse Hallström, who now lives in the United States, is one of Sweden’s best-known filmmakers. His films include Small chocolate bar, Gilbert Grape and My life as a dog.

The main roles, Hilma af Klint, younger and older, are played by Hallström’s wife Lena Olin as well as the couple’s daughter Tora Hallström.

The film will be shot in Stockholm and Lithuania. It will premiere during 2022.

Hallström says in a Viaplay release he worked on the screenplay for the film af Klint for three years. “And I’m never tired of looking for new pieces of the puzzle in the mysterious Hilma af Klint.”

Lasse Hallström in 2001.

The film tells the artist’s life story, and Hallström says he wants to show in it what kind of help he got from outside forces and how he found inspiration for his works.

“My goal is for the audience to experience Hilma’s different struggles with all their senses.”

Hilma af Klint (1862–1944) are pioneers of abstract art. He remained unknown to the general public for decades. The artist was much ahead of his time, but did not present his esoteric works in public in his lifetime.

Af Klint wrote in one of his notebooks that his work should not be shown to the public until 20 years after his death. The artist’s idea was that then the audience would already be more mature for his art.

Lasse Hallström is convinced that he himself has received some spiritual guidance that helped him find the story and make the script.

“My wife Lena Olin was supposed to play older Hilma and our daughter Toran to play younger Hilma,” she says in a press release.

Lena Olin is an internationally known actress who has been involved in films, for example Havana, The unbearable lightness of being, Mr Jones as well as in the guidance of his spouse Small chocolate bar. Daughter Tora Hallström has been involved in films, for example Safe Haven and Hachiko – the story of loyalty.

Lena Olin in the movie Hypnotist in 2012.

Hilma af Klint with the streaming service Viaplay launching Nordic films to an international audience. The aim is to tell about significant Nordic people and events. Two English-language Nordic films will be released each year.

Investing in Nordic cinema for an international audience is part of Nordic Entertainment Group’s goals to become Europe’s leading streaming company. The Viaplay service is scheduled to be launched in ten international markets before the end of 2023.

At the moment Hilma af Klint is a very topical name in the art world, and interest in her works has grown exponentially.

The biggest reasons for the increase in interest are the Hilma af Klint exhibition seen at the Moderna Museum in Stockholm in 2013 and the exhibition a couple of years ago at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. Both shows were huge successes.

A non-fiction book about Hilma af Klint and her art has recently been published in Finland. The book Hilma af Klint’s riddle (January) is written by HS’s cultural editor Pirkko Kotirinta.

Musician Olavi Uusivirta again released a single inspired by Hilma af Klint Hilma af Klint.

A German documentary that aired in cinemas last fall Hilma af Klint – apparently beyond is currently viewable Yle Arena.

