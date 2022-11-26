Movies | Stella Leppikorpi won’t forget that call – the 15-year-old unexpectedly got the lead role in the film, and now the performance is being praised

The phone call Stella Leppikorpinow 17, will never forget.

She had just come home from dance class when the instructor Aleksi Salmenperä asked via text message if he could still call, even though it was already evening.

Salmenperä had an urgent matter. He suggested that Leppikorpi jump into the lead role in his upcoming film, the shooting of which would begin in ten days. Originally, Leppikorven was supposed to play a supporting role in the movie, but now the roles would be reversed, because Eedit Patrakan an old sports injury had recurred and playing a big role could have hindered its healing.

“I screamed and jumped in the air with excitement. But I didn’t immediately know how to answer Aleks,” Leppikorpi recalls the call.

Empiminen was caused by the fact that Leppikorpea was afraid that going to school would run smoothly if he was away from teaching for five weeks. It was a first class and the grades would be of great importance when applying to high school.

“But then I talked with my parents and we all agreed that we should take this opportunity, because playing the lead role had always been my dream. I didn’t sleep much that night.”

Aleksi Salmenperä’s Kupla (right) was filmed in Karkkila, and during the filming, Stella Leppikorven’s (left) parents took turns living with her in Karkkila’s Tehtaan Hotel.

Of that it’s been almost two years since the phone call, and in the life of a young person, that’s an eternity.

The beetle has flown Bubble– for the premiere of the film to Finland from France, where he spends an exchange student year. He loves French and also wanted one more year to think about what to do after high school.

“Dance, music and acting are three important things in my life. But Bubble after filming, I’ve thought that why not become an actress? That’s the direction I’m definitely going,” says Leppikorpi, who attends Sibelius High School.

The choice of profession would not be a surprise – Leppikorpi copes so wonderfully with her first leading role as 16-year-old Eveliina. Playing Evelina’s father Tommi Korpela says that Leppikorpi made an indelible impression on him with his talent and attitude.

“He does In the bubble in my opinion the best film debut since Kati Outinen“, says Korpela in the film’s press release.

Stella Leppikorpi and cinematographer Peter Flinckenberg on the set of Kupla.

When Leppikorpi remembers Bubble descriptions, his eyes twinkling with excitement.

“I would not have thought beforehand that it would be so wonderful. It didn’t even feel like work, I enjoyed every minute. The filming was the best experience of my life so far,” he says.

Since Leppikorpi was only 15 years old at the time of filming, his parents took turns living with him at the Karkkila Tehtaan Hotel.

“If I woke up at night, I counted the hours until I could get back to work. I still think almost every day how good it was to be surrounded by those people.”

The relationship between director Salmenperä and Leppikorven worked from the beginning. The young actor says that he trusted the director so completely that he would certainly have been able to fly if Salmenperä had suggested it.

The role of Eveliina seemed easy to take on, because Leppikorpi is an only child and has two mothers. In the film, Eveliina worries about her parents’ relationship when she sees her mother kissing another woman.

“Although Eveliina is more angsty and more adolescent than I was when I was 15 years old. It was strange to me how deep he swims and how he plays with his parents.”

“He’s really good at messing up other people’s things, much smarter than me.”

The director Aleksi Salmenperä and the actress Stella Leppikorvella had a dark relationship from the beginning.

A movie during the filming in Karkkila, Leppikorpi got to drive a moped for the first time in his life, but even that wasn’t as exciting as playing drunk. Fortunately Elina Knihtilä went to hold a lesson on the subject for young actors.

“In junior high school, we hadn’t had time to have any proper parties, so I had never been in trouble. But in training, we pretended we were sea plants and learned how to breathe, we wobbled and flopped and poked like a beach ball. It was fun”, says Leppikorpi.

Even the drunken scene went well in the end. There Amos Brotherus performed by Jani drives Eveliina home in a car and Leppikorven had nothing to do but sit back and relax his neck.

Last these days, the young actor has been touring Salmenperä and a few colleagues doing marketing Bubbles around Finland.

He believes that the film touches everyone, because everyone has some experience of being in a family. And the family structure doesn’t matter: Leppikorpi, who grew up in a rainbow family, remembers that once in his life he had to explain his family structure to others. It happened in kindergarten.

“Some of the boys were hanging on the fence saying, Stella, why do you have two mothers. And I had answered that, well, because I’m taking it! It became a joke in our family that still lives on today.”

The film’s Eveliina does everything to improve the relationship between her parents. When Leppikorve is asked about the film’s message, he replies that he is afraid that nowadays people give up too easily.

“It’s not enough to fight until the end and agree. If you persisted in trying, you could still find love behind the quarrels.”