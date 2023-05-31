Movies | Spede’s new version of Hirttämämís gathered less than 700 viewers during the opening weekend – This is how the low numbers are explained

During the first week, the film Hirttämättit has reached a little over 1,300 viewers in theaters.

The Hanged Man movie premiered on Wednesday, May 24 and drew just 684 viewers in its opening weekend.

The lead roles in the re-filming of the hooker comedy originally published in 1971 Aku Hirviniemi, Ona Huczkowski and Andrei Alénwho also wrote and directed the film.

The film starts from the same starting points as its predecessor, which saw the light of day decades earlier. 1971’s Hirttämöttit trio consisted of Spede from Pasase, Vesa-Matti from Loir and Simo from Salmis. The film in question even enjoys cult status in certain circles.

The figure is perhaps not completely unexpected, as the film received a rather poor reception from several different critics before its theatrical premiere.

Helsingin Sanomat critic Pekka Torvinen smiled once, but missed the fireworks of jokes. However, he did not call the film the worst domestic film of the year, as Jussi Huhtala of the episodeaccording to which the film might even be the worst of the millennium. Olli-Matti Oinose from Karja also

Film Chamber CEO Tero Koistinen according to May and summertime is generally a bad time to release new domestic films.

The next Finnish premiere will not be seen in theaters until September, when the big screen shows Saara Cantelli Siblings, Toni Kurkimäki Lapua 1976 and Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves.

Koistinen considers September-October to be one of the peak seasons for domestic films, unlike May, which is far from the ideal release time.

“This is not historically bad, since we have all kinds of documentaries and other domestic films with such figures”, comments Koistinen The ones who don’t hang low viewership.

by SF Studios head of theatrical distribution Timo Räisänen says that the timing of the film’s release was a strategic decision aimed at making the film stand out.

“We know that after the summer, other domestic films will start to be released, so there will be a lot of congestion there.”

According to him, consumers’ great choice leaves the weakest films very small.

According to Räisänen, the end result of the market testing also allowed us to assume those kinds of results, although in the background we always hope for large viewership numbers.

“If the film doesn’t always do them Titanic, The Unknown Soldier or Marvel movie chapters, of course it might sound like they’re disappointing. When we release the films, we have a pretty clear idea of ​​where the film will go. Those figures will not come as a surprise.”

Räisänen says that it is typical for the film industry to follow the biggest openings.

“Unhangable unfortunately, there is no way to get on these top lists. It is certainly below the averages.”

The movie according to director Andrei Alén, his expectation and wish was that people would have fun.

According to him, one reason can explain the film’s low opening weekend viewership.

“Audiences have not yet found the film in the cinema,” he commented.

Story updated at 16:19: Director’s comments added.