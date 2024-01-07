Movies | Some of the actors have decided to refuse to comment on the Gaza war at the galas in order to protect their careers

Some of the stars who are afraid of scandals plan to refuse interviews altogether.

Gazan the war is also reflected in the biggest award galas at the beginning of the year. of The New York Times experts interviewed believe that the battle between Israel and Hamas has sharply divided opinion in the film industry and the US entertainment industry as a whole.

In previous years, award-winning movie stars have often brought up global problems in their acceptance speeches, such as sexual harassment, the refugee crisis, climate change or Russia's attack on Ukraine, and received approval for their statements.

The Gaza war is a dangerous topic, says a media researcher Martin Kaplan from the University of Southern California's Norman Lear Center.

“Especially in red carpet statements or thank-you speeches, you can't react to an issue so that it doesn't offend someone,” says Kaplan.

“And when you add alcohol, as is customary at these award galas, what could possibly go wrong,” he adds ironically.

Hollywood many Jews work in the film industry and Israel has received support from the American Jewish community. At the same time, there has also been support for the Palestinians from within the entertainment industry, and Israel's military actions in Gaza have been condemned.

According to the New York Times, some stars attending the Oscars have decided not to give interviews at the event. The danger is that the statements will give rise to a scandal, which at worst can make the star's career difficult.

Stars who have already publicly taken a stand on the subject are most likely to be asked about the war, says the editor of the film magazine Variety Mark Malkin.

“If they've posted about it on Instagram or published an open letter, it's fair game,” he says.

In addition to the Golden Globe awards, which are handed out early Monday morning Finnish time, the most watched award galas at the beginning of the year include the Screen Actors Guild award ceremony held in February, the British film industry's BAFTA gala and finally the Oscar gala held on March 11.