Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | Some of the actors have decided to refuse to comment on the Gaza war at the galas in order to protect their careers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Movies | Some of the actors have decided to refuse to comment on the Gaza war at the galas in order to protect their careers

Some of the stars who are afraid of scandals plan to refuse interviews altogether.

Gazan the war is also reflected in the biggest award galas at the beginning of the year. of The New York Times experts interviewed believe that the battle between Israel and Hamas has sharply divided opinion in the film industry and the US entertainment industry as a whole.

In previous years, award-winning movie stars have often brought up global problems in their acceptance speeches, such as sexual harassment, the refugee crisis, climate change or Russia's attack on Ukraine, and received approval for their statements.

The Gaza war is a dangerous topic, says a media researcher Martin Kaplan from the University of Southern California's Norman Lear Center.

“Especially in red carpet statements or thank-you speeches, you can't react to an issue so that it doesn't offend someone,” says Kaplan.

“And when you add alcohol, as is customary at these award galas, what could possibly go wrong,” he adds ironically.

See also  Ice hockey | HIFK continued its wild scoring streak in Kuopio, already points from 11 games in a row

Hollywood many Jews work in the film industry and Israel has received support from the American Jewish community. At the same time, there has also been support for the Palestinians from within the entertainment industry, and Israel's military actions in Gaza have been condemned.

According to the New York Times, some stars attending the Oscars have decided not to give interviews at the event. The danger is that the statements will give rise to a scandal, which at worst can make the star's career difficult.

Stars who have already publicly taken a stand on the subject are most likely to be asked about the war, says the editor of the film magazine Variety Mark Malkin.

“If they've posted about it on Instagram or published an open letter, it's fair game,” he says.

In addition to the Golden Globe awards, which are handed out early Monday morning Finnish time, the most watched award galas at the beginning of the year include the Screen Actors Guild award ceremony held in February, the British film industry's BAFTA gala and finally the Oscar gala held on March 11.

See also  Combustion flop for Wissing? Union warns of final end

American actress Debra Messing spoke at a public event supporting Israel in New York at the beginning of November. Picture: Milo Hess / ZUMA

#Movies #actors #decided #refuse #comment #Gaza #war #galas #order #protect #careers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The dollar cent that costs thousands of dollars for a detail in the illustration

The dollar cent that costs thousands of dollars for a detail in the illustration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result