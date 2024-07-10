Movies | SK: Kavi’s functions are being rapidly scaled down

Movies|Fewer film screenings are expected at Kino Regina managed by Kavi, Suomen Kuvalehti reports.

Several The activities of the national audiovisual institute, or Kavi, are being rapidly scaled down, he says Suomen Kuvalehti.

Kavi has decided to reduce its film showing activities for the first time in its more than 50-year history, SK says. In the Kino Regina managed by Kavi located in Oodi, fewer screening days per week can be expected than before, as well as fewer film screenings in general. The exact figures are not yet known.

The downsizing is due to austerity pressures. According to Suomen Kuvalehti, the cutting pressure is also directed at Kavi’s most central tasks, i.e. archiving and preserving archives.

At the end of 2023, about ten thousand materials from the early years of Mainos-TV inadvertently ended up in a landfill, the story says. By chance, however, negatives were found in most of the material that ended up in the landfill.

Kavi has been in the headlines in recent years for the turmoil surrounding its leadership appointment.

At the end of 2022, from Kavi’s recently elected new director Riitta from Vanhatalo was made three appeals to the administrative court. The complaints were made by Kavi’s current assistant managers Leo Pekkala and Mikko Kuutti, both of whom had sought to wash the leader. The third complaint came from a film researcher outside Kavi Outi from Hupaniitu. He too had applied for Kavi as a manager.

In appeals to the Administrative Court, the agency’s new director was considered incompetent for the job. Vanhatalo, who has a journalistic background, had previously served as executive director of Kotiseutuliito, among other things. He was appointed as the director of Kavi by the then Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (central) and the director general of the ministry Riitta Kaivosoja.

On June 10, the administrative court overturned the Old House made by the Ministry of Education and Culture appointment as illegal. According to the administrative court, the merits of the applicants had not been compared equally and the person appointed to the position had not met the eligibility criteria. In addition to this, the administrative court considered the appointment to be in violation of the prohibition of discrimination.

At the beginning of July, the Ministry of Education and Culture announced that it would appeal from the decision of the administrative court. The appeal enables Vanhatalo to continue in office at least until the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision on leave to appeal, writes Suomen Kuvalehti.

Kavi is supposed to merge with the Center for the Promotion of the Arts, or Taike, into one agency, which would start operating with these prospects in 2026. The merger is part of the Ministry of Education and Culture’s Cultural Administration 2030 project.