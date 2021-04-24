Singer Sian Music was awarded in the categories of Worst Actress, Worst Female Year and Worst Direction.

This year the singer collected the most awards at Saturday’s Razzie Awards Piggy movie Music, which is accused of discrimination against people with disabilities. Music was awarded in the categories of Worst Actress, Worst Female Year, and Worst Direction.

The Razzie Awards, or Golden Raspberries (Golden Raspberry), were awarded on Saturday for the 41st time for the worst films of the past year. The awards parody the Oscars, and typically the Razzie Gala is held the day before the Oscars.

Also Donald Trump was present at this year’s Razzie Awards Gala. Namely, Trump’s supporter won the Worst Film of the Year award Mike Lindellin document Absolute Proof, where Lindell seeks to testify U.S. presidential fraud.

Donald Trump was also awarded at the Razzie Awards Gala two years ago for his appearances in documentaries Death of a Nation (control Dinesh D’Souza) and Fahrenheit 11/9 (control Michael Moore). The award for the worst screen combination was then given to both Trump himself and Trump’s “endless pettiness”.

In addition to the Worst Film Razzie, Mike Lindell was also awarded for the role of the Worst Male Actor in his film.

This in several awards was also collected by the British actor Sacha Baron Cohenin election film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to the American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, who was awarded for both the worst male year (Rudy Giuliani) and the worst combination (Rudy Giuliani and the zipper of his pants).

Netflix erotic thriller 365 days received the worst screenplay by Razzie and Dr. Dolittle award for the worst remake.

In addition, 2020 received a special award in the worst calendar year ever.

