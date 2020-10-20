Movies Singer Kika will be made into a film, directed by Anna Paavilainen

Filming will start next spring, the film will be filmed all over Finland.

Vocalist Kikasta or Kirsi from Sirén (os Viilonen) made an action film. It will premiere in the spring of 2022.

Gimmick!-filming of the film will begin next spring. It is described in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tampere and many places where Kikka (1964–2005) toured in Finland.

The film’s Actors has not yet been released. The film is scripted Maarit Nissilä and directs Anna Paavilainen, who was awarded the Jussi Prize for a short film just last week Two bodies on the beach.

The Pope is known for his works critical of the cliché image of women. In 2014, he made a fuss Play Rape monologue in which he dealt with the theatrical rapes he experienced and thus raised stage rapes as a major topic of conversation in the theater field. Marja Salon with which he did Youplay that highlighted unwanted commentary on appearance.

Production company The comet states in its press release that Gimmick!-the film is “a film about a woman who loved to perform and gave joy to others, even though her artistry was questioned”. The filmmakers want to bring joy and energy to the viewers through Kika’s music and life story, “as Kikkaki once did”.

Singer Kikka in 1991.­

“I want to be faithful to Kika’s life’s work, which was built during the recession in Finland. For others, Kikka is a pioneer and role model, for others a silly tasteless bimbo, for some a victim and a reminder of the values ​​of the 80s, ”Paavilainen says in a press release.

“When I watched Kika’s interview from Yle’s Living Archive Sabbathin the program, I realized what kind of forces Kikka was fighting. She was not seen as a real artist but as a woman ‘with everything below the waist’. Still, she was a best-selling artist at a time when a woman’s open sexuality was too much, ”says screenwriter Nissilä.

The film is produced by the film company Komeetta, the producer is Kaisla Viitala. The film is funded by Yle and the Finnish Film Foundation, from which the filmmakers received a production subsidy of 800,000 euros at the beginning of October. The film is distributed by Nordisk Film.

Another film about Kika has been in the works lately. Behind it is Kinosto Oy Taru Mäkelä.