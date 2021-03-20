Movies Sharon Stone says in her memoirs that she was pressured to have sex with other actors

The actor also reveals that the famous scene from the movie Basic Instinct was created without his consent.

Studio boss pressured the actor Sharon Stonea, 63, to have sex with their counterparts to add chemistry to the big screen.

In addition, a scene starring Stone that caused a stir Basic Instinct in the film was accomplished by cheating the actor. This is how Sharon Stone writes in her upcoming memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

News about the matter, among other things Variety. An excerpt from the memoirs has been published in advance Vanity Fair.

With four acted and Oscar-nominated Sharon Stone rose to fame in the decade Paul Verhoevenin directed by an erotic thriller Basic Instinct – on instinct (1992). She starred in the film’s second lead role, Catherine Tramelli.

In the famous scene, the character played by Stone sits in the interrogation room and changes the position of his legs in a miniskirt.

Stone was told to take off her panties for the scene, but was assured that nothing would flash to the camera. The truth only dawned on Stone at the first viewing of the film.

The actor says he was so upset that the march to Verhoeven hit him in the face. He then called his lawyer.

Stone, who worked as a model before the actor’s career, describes that when he calmed down, he thought about it and came to the conclusion that the scene allowed him to stay in the film for him. He felt indebted to Verhoeven, who gave Stone his first big role.

The director has not commented on what happened to the media.

Sharon Stone tells for the first time how the famous scene was born in Basic Instinct.­

“Bridge the industry has long been expected to have sex with actors, not just sexuality on the big screen, ”Stone writes in his memoirs.

Stone, for example, tells of a male producer who pressured him to have sex with a co-actor in order to get chemistry on the screen between the main stars. However, he does not say the name of the producer.

Stone remembers thinking, “You yourself wanted this actor, even though he couldn’t do any scenes properly in auditions …. Now you think that if I saw him, he would become a better actor? No one is so good in bed. … They can marry her themselves if they want, but leave me out of that pattern. ”

The same thing happened repeatedly, according to Stone: studio bosses pressured the actor into sex. Stone always replied that his job is acting. The refusal was not treated well, and he therefore had an “awkward reputation” in the industry, Stone writes.

In Hollywood in the 1990s, Stone was also considered a threatening character because she was paid a better salary than female actors in general (though still not nearly as much as male actors).

Stone writes relieved that the film and television industries have become more feminine. In the past, she might have been the only woman in the filming. She writes that she often felt lonely and anxious, especially when it came to nude seizures.

The actress also praises the fact that Hollywood has begun to address sexual offenses in an appropriate manner.

“I know numerous men and women who have been harassed, raped, blackmailed and sexually tortured. They all deserve to be heard in court, ”he writes and continues:

“I believe in the change that is happening now. … The judiciary – not just the media – must also be involved. Those in power must consult us all. ”