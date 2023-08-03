Movies | Several movie screenings were interrupted in Finnkino theaters due to power surges

Screening interruptions occurred in Finnkino’s cinemas in Tennispalatsi, Kinopalatsi, Itis and Flamingo.

Finnkino the extensive problem that plagued Thursday has been fixed. Film screenings had to be canceled due to the problem.

Finnkino commercial manager Hannele Wolf-Mannilan movie screenings were interrupted at 14:04 in several theaters in Finnkino’s capital region due to a power surge.

Wolf-Mannila says that almost all theaters in Kinopalatsi are already operating normally.

Finnkino HS’s cultural editor who was at Kinopalatsi Maija Alander said earlier in the day that a show he was supposed to attend at two o’clock Thursday afternoon had been canceled entirely.

Alander was supposed to participate Haunted Mansion – to the press screening of the film. Just as the movie was supposed to start, the lights in the theater flashed. After that, the movie didn’t start as it should have.

“I got word that the servers have gone down. We waited about a quarter of an hour. Then we were told that all of Finnkino’s servers have gone down,” Alander reports from Kinopalats.

According to Alander, a Finnkino employee said that the servers have crashed at least in Kinopalats and Tennispalats.

“We were told that it takes time to raise the servers, because they all have to be raised one at a time,” says Alander.

Previously on Thursday HS reports, that there was a power outage at Linnanmäki amusement park. Therefore, the equipment had been emptied.

The electricity was restored quickly, but some of the devices got stuck in the middle of the ride.