Movies|According to Kavi’s deputy director, the cuts seem drastic because the budget is already small.

In the Ode in the Kino Regina cinema, from December, fewer films will be shown than before, says the deputy director of the National Audiovisual Institute, or Kavi Tapio Riihimäki for HS.

No movies are shown on Tuesdays since December. From Wednesday to Friday, the shows will start one hour later than they do now. According to Riihimäki, this practically means that most days there are two shows instead of three.

“This is due to cuts and austerity measures in the state economy,” says Riihimäki on the phone.

Suomen Kuvalehti reported on Wednesdaythat the activities of the National Audiovisual Institute, or Kavi, are run down at a fast pace. The cuts affect, among other things, the operation of Kino Regina.

Kavi is an agency under the Ministry of Education and Culture, whose activities are based on legislation. Its most important tasks include nurturing and archiving audiovisual cultural heritage.

Kino Reginan the most important tasks include the versatile presentation of film history and heritage. Its program usually includes films that are not shown in cinemas elsewhere in Finland. Screenings are organized of both classics and new alternative and art films.

Riihimäki is responsible for the promotion of audiovisual culture in Kavilla.

What does the reduction in screenings mean for Kino Regina’s operations?

“There is less Kavi activity at Kino Regina than before. It’s unfortunate. The savings from the surgeries are moderate,” says Riihimäki.

According to him, the cuts to Kino Regina will have a bigger cultural impact than the financial savings achieved by reducing screenings.

“Cutting out of culture seems absurd.”

Riihimäki says that Kavi’s budget is already small.

“There is money in the budget that is already tied up in certain rents, such as warehouse rents, and IT things that must be there if we want to preserve the film heritage. It feels drastic to cut something small.”

According to SK, Kavi’s budget is around seven million euros.

Riihimäki says that Kino Regina has an important task precisely in spreading film history and knowledge.

Suomen Kuvalehten According to Kavi, the cutting pressure also applies to archiving and the preservation of archives. At the end of 2023, about ten thousand materials from the early years of Mainos-TV inadvertently ended up in a landfill, SK’s story says. However, negatives were accidentally found in most of the material that ended up in the landfill.

Kavi is supposed to merge with the Center for the Promotion of the Arts, or Taike, into a single agency that would start operating in 2026. The merger is part of the Ministry of Education and Culture’s Cultural Administration 2030 project. Its goal is that the education administration would be formed in addition to the ministry from five agencies instead of the current eleven.