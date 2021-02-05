Movies Sara Melleri presents Kikka in the upcoming film: “A dream come true that only comes once in a lifetime”

Kika’s filming will begin in February, the film will premiere in early 2022.

Actor-director Sara Melleri has got the bulk of the future Gimmick-from the movie. Melleri plays a percussionist in the film Kirsi Sirén, which is one of Finland ‘s best – selling female artists of all time.

Kikan filming begins in February, with the film premiering in early 2022.

Sara Melleri is known as an actor, director and artistic director of the Delta Venus group. He has been awarded Jussi for his role in the film Sister I would like to stay.

Last fall, Melleri performed the play with the Delta Venus group he founded The Betty Show, who told of addictions and Betty, “a cabaret star and housewife of the drug capitalist era”. The performance was inspired by the golden age of Hollywood’s history of addiction and the experiences of female artists. Read Meller’s interview from here.

This year, Meller will be seen in the movies This is the case and Fucking with nobody.

A gimmick movie directs Anna Paavilainen and script Maarit Nissilä.

The film tells not only about the singer-entertainment artist Kika, but also about the people around him and the era when Finland was on its way from the recession to the boom.

“The role of Kikan feel dreams of fulfillment that comes only once in a lifetime and I am very grateful. I remember vividly seeing Kika I want to entertain at the age of 4-5 and I remember how I was greatly impressed by her pink glowing femininity. Kikka has been a spectacular disco queen, a children’s singer, a favorite of dance stages, explosive, delicate, complex and wonderful – nothing is more interesting as an actress than to dive into the life of such an artist and get our version of Kika on the big screen, ”says Melleri, the film’s distributor.