Movies | Ryan Gosling was to refuse the role of Ken in the Barbie movie, according to Variety

Ryan Gosling agreed to the role of Ken after months of persuasion.

Actor Ryan Gosling didn't originally want the role of Ken Barbiein the movie. Gosling tells the American newspaper about it of Variety in a recent interview.

According to Gosling, he had scheduling constraints and doubts about whether he would be suitable for the role of a male doll. Director-writer Greta Gerwig however, had written the role just for him.

“There were very real reasons why I couldn't have made this film. Schedule things, life things. I called my agents and others months later and asked who was cast as Ken. They said, 'Greta says it's you,'” says Gosling.

Gerwig also commented on the matter to Variety.

“His [Goslingin] there were challenges with his schedule, but I knew I had to get him involved,” he says.

Also Played Barbie and produced the film Margot Robbie definitely wanted Gosling for the role of Ken.

“He really refused. We just couldn't allow it. There were no other options,” Robbie describes to the magazine and recalls how he and Gerwig courted Gosling.

Gradually, the actor began to warm to the idea.

When Gosling finally agreed after months, he was serious about the role. He admits that Ken was the most difficult role of his career.

“I thought I can't screw this up. I can't be the guy who messed up Barbie– the movie. If I do this, I have to give my all and more,” he says in an interview.

Robbie had promised to buy Gosling a present every day of the shoot if he agreed. The gifts were often modest, but related to Ken's character, such as seashells and a horse book, Variety writes.

“I bought him a present every day, left it in his trailer wrapped in pink paper, tied with a bow and it said: To Ken.”

Gosling received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his performance. Also the song he performed in the movie I'm Just Ken is nominated for the best song award.

In total Barbie received eight Oscar nominations, the fourth most of any film last year. The Oscars will be presented on March 10.