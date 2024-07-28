Movies | Robert Downey Jr’s return to Marvel movies came as a ‘massive shock’ to fans

Movies|Robert Downey Jr.’s new Marvel role was revealed at Comic-Con.

28.7. 17:42

American actor Robert Downey Jr. will be seen playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel movie titled Avengers: Doomsdaysays, among others, the British broadcasting company BBC.

The film is set to open in May 2026, and Downey Jr. will also be seen in its sequel, which will be released a year later Secret Wars. Brothers Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo directing films. They are known as the directors of the four most successful Marvel films, says Disney.

“I like playing complex characters,” Downey Jr. said at Comic-Con in San Diego, where upcoming twists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were revealed on Saturday.

Downey Jr. has previously played the role of Iron Man in several Marvel films, starting with the one that premiered in 2008 Iron Man from the movie and ending with the movie released in 2019 Avengers: Endgame.

That’s why stepping into Doctor Doom’s boots came as a “massive shock” to fans, describes the US entertainment magazine Variety.

Doctor Doom is one of the most recognizable villains in the Marvel publishing house. The character first appeared in the publishing house’s magazine in 1962.

At the Comic-Con event the Russo brothers were also seen on stage on Saturday.

“When we directed Avengers: Endgame movie, we really thought that would be the end of us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Joseph Russo Variety’s by.

After that, however, the two found a “very special story,” which Joseph Russo called the greatest story ever told in Marvel comics. This is what he was referring to Avengers: Secret Wars -film, the priming of an ambitious battle would require a character important to the goal.

That character will be realized in Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Variety says.