Movies Riviera opens a new cinema in Punavuori: The desire of the audience in the background, as the hall on Harjukatu has been constantly full

Two halls with little seating will be built in the maritime quarters because movie-goers like “intimacy”.

15.12. 19:00 | Updated 9:54

Cinema Riviera posted a picture of the brick wall on Facebook on Tuesday, promising to hear “the biggest news we’ve ever been told” on Wednesday.

The news is half as big as the current block of flats on Harjukatu in Helsinki. Riviera opens another cinema in Punavuori, Helsinki. There will be two halls in the space to be built in the maritime quarter.

Enlargement has been planned for a long time, but the pandemic has slowed the project. From the Riviera we visited the space for the first time two years ago. Finally, they have a long lease.

“Now we’ve put the sleeves to sway,” the founder Atte Laurila says.

Atte Laurila, CEO of the Riviera Cinema.

Decision has been facilitated by the exceptional autumn of the theater on Harjukatu in Alppiharju. The screenings have been sold out further than before. Admittedly, recent virus news has somewhat dampened the enthusiasm for early fall.

The occupancy rate of the 50-seat hall on Harjukatu has been over 95 percent.

“One of the things that made it happen is that we are constantly getting customer feedback so that there are more shows and more places,” Laurila says.

Two halls smaller than the original Riviera are planned for the maritime quarters: a 40-seater and a 25-seater.

“It has been found that people like intimacy and there is a desire to take it further.”

Naval block the current office space can be built for cinema use because the old industrial premises have a height of five meters and not too many dividing walls.

A street-level entrance will be built on the shipyard street. The space can be made more accessible than the original.

The goal is to open the theater next fall, but the schedule may come alive.

In the Riviera opened on Harjukatu in November 2016, Nyt.fi wrote in capital letters “the wait is over”. The specialty of the place was the bar next to the cinema, where you can get alcohol and food. The bar counter in the hall was also admired.

A bar will also be built in Punavuori, but no bar counters in the halls. They create a way to order food and drink for their own place without disturbing other viewers.

Attempts are being made to attract the people of Punavuori with high-quality cinema food. The kitchen will be bigger than in the Harjukatu theater.

Bar-like cinema has gained followers, and popcorn is no longer the only thing enjoyable in many theater shows. Finnkino, a big player, has also set up bars next to multi-screen theaters where food and alcohol can be taken to certain shows. Maxim, who has been renovating the chain, has been able to sit in soft, large armchairs.

Bio Rex Cinemas has also spread to the Helsinki metropolitan area, which starts spinning a three-room theater focusing on art house in downtown in 2023.

At first, the Riviera was worried about whether their ideas could be copied. Now the company has noticed that big chains are not interfering with their operations.

“Everything has its own demand. We don’t want to do it with a massive volume, and others may not want to make it so small and intimate, ”says Laurila.

When it opened in 2016, the Riviera on Harjukatu was a specialty: you could eat and drink alcohol in the hall. Since then, other players have set up bars in connection with the halls.

Correction 16.12. at 9.51: Repaired on Harjukatu in Alppiharju, Riviera, not in Kallio.