Movies | Research: Home has replaced theaters as a place to watch movies

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Movies are watched more and more often at home than in the cinema. Ease, free time and affordability are the reasons for home viewing. People over 50 and living in rural areas watch movies at home. City dwellers, university graduates and young people go to the cinema.

The Finnish Film Foundation announced on Monday what he did with Taloustuktuikma consumer researchwhich maps movie viewing habits in Finland.

The research shows that more and more people choose home as their favorite place to watch movies instead of the cinema.

Reasons for watching movies at home are listed as ease, freedom of viewing time and affordability compared to a movie theater. A third of the respondents said that they have reduced going to the movies, because the movies will later be watched in another way.

Especially the older population over 50 and those living in rural areas or small towns primarily watch movies at home.

The perceived distance reduces cinema visits. More often than average, people over 65 and living in rural areas do not have a cinema nearby, the research report says.

There are a total of 184 cinemas in 130 locations in Finland. In Helsinki and Uusimaa, however, people clearly go to the cinema more often than in the rest of Finland.

Film Chamber managing director Tero Koistinen assesses to HS that the Film Foundation’s research tells about longer-term trends.

“Films have certainly been watched more at home than in the theater for a long time, but in any case there is a lot of interesting information in this study,” Koistinen tells HS.

Koistinen brings up, for example, the fact that, according to research, the subject is the most important criterion for choosing a film. He also considers it noteworthy that, even though fewer domestic films are watched in Helsinki and Uusimaa than in the provinces, they are still considered interesting there.

The Finnish Film Foundation’s research found that movie theaters are visited more often by city dwellers, those with higher education, the highest income class, those living in households with children, and young people.

“ According to the research, the most common reason for not going to the movies is that there is no longer a habit of doing so.

“I’ve heard French colleagues complain about how active cinema-goers are getting older, but we don’t see such a development,” says Koistinen.

Instead, it would seem that the consumption of films, like other cultural hobbies, is being concentrated on a more highly educated and better-earning part of the population.

The big screen, comfort, soundscape and detachment from everyday life are mentioned as the most important attraction factors of movie theaters.

Ruling According to the study, the reason for not going to the movies is that there is no longer a habit of doing so. The restrictions of the corona period certainly have an effect, although according to Filmikamar’s Tero Koistinen, movie visits are reaching the pre-corona level this year.

According to the study, the number one factor for going to the movies more diligently would be the cheaper price of movie tickets. The average price of tickets has risen in Finland in twenty years from seven euros to around 12 euros.

“Of course, you have to remember that even though in the center of Helsinki, tickets for the premium halls at the best times of the weekend go there to people in their twenties, they are not that expensive everywhere,” says Koistinen.

The big ones the network of cinemas outside the cities practically stays afloat with domestic films and films for the whole family.

This year, domestic films have done well: four of the ten most watched films of the year are Finnish, with the number one film attracting more than 460,000 viewers Maija of Myrskyluoto.

Koistinen thinks it is worth thinking about how to get a younger adult audience interested in domestic cinema as well.

“We are well aware that, statistically, domestic people are interested in the older population, who, however, are not interested in going to the movies in the same way as before.”

A total of 1086 people participated in the study commissioned by the Finnish Film Foundation. The interviews conducted for the research were targeted especially at rural locations.