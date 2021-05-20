Movies Research: Asians have to play very stereotypical roles and extremely rarely get the lead

Entertainment can reinforce prejudices against Asians, a recent study says.

Most of the characters in the films, who depict Asians and Pacific Islanders, are based on stereotypes, reveals a new study.

News about the study The New York Times.

The study included 1,300 of the most successful films from 2007–2019. Two-thirds of their characters were built on stereotypes. In only 3.4 percent of the films, the main or secondary character was Asian or Pacific Islander.

Actor Constance Wun played the lead role in the film Hustlers (2019) were few good figures in the research data, according to the study.

Movies of the more than 51,000 speech roles, only 5.9 percent were Asian, American-Asian, Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander.

Of the 1,300 films, 44 starred Asian or Pacific Islander. One third of these roles were played by one actor, Dwayne Johnson.

Nearly half of Asians or Pacific Islanders experienced contempt in film stories, and many of the characters died at the end of the film.

Released on Tuesday research has been made by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and funded by Amazon Studios and the UTA Foundation.

The United States has began to pay attention to the racism faced by people from Asian backgrounds.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago in the spring, there has been open hatred and violence against people from Asian backgrounds, especially women.

Stop AAPI Hate reported in March that within a year, nearly 3,800 cases of anti-Asian hatred were reported in the United States, and most racism targeted women.

Leaders of Asian communities have accused the former president Donald Trumpia incitement to racist hatred. Trump called the coronavirus a “Chinese virus”.

Eight people of Asian background, six of whom were women, were murdered in a mass shooting in Atlanta on March 16th.

“Whether it’s the lack or stereotyping of Asian and Pacific Islander characters, entertainment can be a tool that incites false and inhumane perceptions of members of these communities,” the study notes.

Read more: The pandemic fueled racism against Asians, but popular culture has long fueled it: “In Finland, Asians have been portrayed as low-intelligent sex workers or money-hungry wives”