Movies | President Stubb called Emma Thompson, who made Finland glow

In the phone call, President Stubb thanked the actor “for his beautiful words, trust in Finns and welcomed him back to Finland”.

30.3. 17:56 | Updated 30.3. 19:01

British actress by Emma Thompson prepared by open letter has attracted widespread attention for Finns, including at the country's highest level. One of those excited by the actor's words is the president of the republic Alexander Stubb.

After reading the letter, President Stubb spontaneously called the actor on Saturday. At the time, Thompson was on his last day in the country after several weeks of filming.

The Office of the President of the Republic confirmed the call to HS.

According to the office, in the phone call, President Stubb thanked the actor “for his beautiful words, trust in Finns and welcomed him back to Finland”.

Thompson's the letter was published on Friday in Helsingin Sanomat. Koli had been a two-time Oscar winner The Fisherwoman – on the set of the film until the end of January. After that, she vacationed with her husband in Jorois before returning home.

In his text, Thompson freely praised the know-how of Finnish film production, Finnish people and Finnish nature. He also encouraged his colleagues to place their production in Finland.

Thompson also separately mentioned the production incentive. It is a payment credit used to attract international productions to Finland. A similar support system is also in use in numerous other countries.

In recent years, tens of millions of euros have been allocated to incentives in Finland, and it is managed by Business Finland.

“I would give anything to have the opportunity to work here again. That's why I thank everyone working to keep the audiovisual production incentive alive and well,” Thompson wrote in his letter.

HS does not know if Thompson also brought up the production incentive in the call with President Stubb.

Correction on Saturday 30.3. 6:57 p.m.: Removed from the article outdated information that the support system for the coming years is threatened in the government's budget.