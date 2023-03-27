Movies | “Police excesses are a serious issue,” says director Jouko Aaltonen, who reminds us that activists change the world

Jouko Aaltonen’s documentary tells about direct action in the new century. The director lets the activists speak themselves.

Last month the police forbade filming when it saw a tripod in Kolar’s Aalistunturi, on which the activists of Elokipina demonstrated their opinion. According to jurists, the police overstepped the limits of their authority at that time.

The excess was quite small compared to the incident that happened in October 2020, where the police sprayed pepper spray in the faces of the Elokapina youth who blocked Unioninkatu. It led to charges of breach of duty and assault.

In October 2020, the police arrested several dozen people from the roadway in Kaisaniemi during the demonstration of the Elokapina movement. The police also used pepper spray against the protesters who were sitting still.

Jouko Aaltonen document How to fix the world starts with the Elo Rebellion and ends with it. The latest activist movement frames narratives of other movements this century.

“We also cut out, among other things, the animal rights movement, which has been discussed a lot. It is a success story and a good documentary has been made about it, among other things Animal rights thing“, Aaltonen says.

The Elokapini was filmed a lot in the documentary, but Aaltonen also knew that Saku Soukka is making a documentary about the Elokapini alone. Aaltonen’s documentary also includes many other activist movements.

This one in the early years of the century, activists traveled to demonstrate at summits. Globalization was opposed, for example, in Prague in 2000. A couple of hundred Finns went to demonstrate their opinion at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

They remember that in the documentary Reko Ravela and Marcus Drakewho organized several buses for the activists for the trip.

In the documentary, the description of the trips culminates in the Gothenburg EU meeting in 2001.

The Swedish police used violence against the demonstrators, which still seems to be ridiculously exaggerated in the archive clips seen in the documentary.

Aaltonen lets the activists themselves talk about their issue. In total, about 20 of them appear in the film.

“I wanted them to tell about their experiences from their own point of view. The power of documentary film is that it can give a voice to those who have not been heard,” Aaltonen emphasizes.

“When we live in dangerous times, we seek security and balance. Some financiers would have liked the voice of the authorities and the system to be included as well. But documentaries don’t have to be equal.”

Representatives of squatters, graffiti painters, defenders of the precariat, and anarchists will have their say.

Jouko Aaltonen’s new documentary features almost twenty activists from different movements. Aaltonen was filmed in Pasila at the office of the production company Illume.

How to fix the world started to move Anton Montin and Pontus Purokurun from the book Direct action (2018). It is one of the few Finnish works that deals with the subject.

Aaltonen says that not much research or documentation has been done on the direct activities of the past decades. Back in the day, for example, the Koijärvi movement was written about much more, in his opinion.

Purokuru has also scripted the film with Aaltonen and is listed as assistant director.

“Pontus was already essential in creating connections. He knows everyone in activist circles. He was also involved in doing most of the interviews,” says Aaltonen.

This one doesn’t is the first time that Aaltonen (b. 1956), who has had a long career, gives voice to young people in his films. When he made the movie Punk – a disease that does not kill (2008), the topic was the current state of punk and not the original 1970s music movement closer to Aaltonen.

Why do different movements fascinate Aalto?

“I haven’t been an activist myself, but I’ve followed various movements since I moved from Turku to Helsinki at the intersection of leftism and punk in the late 70s,” he says and elaborates on his latest choice of topic:

“Activist movements have the possibility of change, activities and a lot of dedicated and exciting people. During the elections, it is good to remember that democracy must be expanded beyond parliaments and councils. I take my hat off and make films about people who do it.”

For Aalto How to fix the world is the conclusion of the trilogy. He started it Whose side do you stand on? (2006), which told about the singing movement of the 1970s. middle part, Little Red (2020), described the Finnish Maoists.

The latest documentary was the most watched film at the Docpoint festival in January. The animations seen between interviews and archive clips bring humor to it. They are old, mostly American educational films whose copyrights have expired.

Just none of the characters in the film are activists anymore. Demonstrations and other direct action seem to belong to youth. However, ideas are not necessarily forgotten, but the ways of implementing them change. For example, Purokuru is today a prolific non-fiction writer and journalist.

“Direct action is good training for other social activities. It teaches how to act in conflicts and crises. Politicians, for example Pekka Haavisto, SpongeBob in Arhinmäki and With Li Andersson has an activist background”, Aaltonen thinks.

According to Aaltonen, direct action shops still mostly follow the same patterns as before. However, the methods of operation have changed, as activists have improved significantly in information and social media has brought new opportunities.

How to fix the world – the activists depicted in the documentary are, in accordance with decades of tradition, largely green-left world healers.

Aaltonen states that you have to go quite far in history before you find right-wing activism. But there has been that too. Aaltonen mentions the Jääkäri movement and the Lapuan movement from the beginning of the 20th century.

“Now the direct action of the extreme right has risen again. The Nordic resistance movement and Odin’s warriors break the laws more severely than the movements in the documentary.”

When activists are allowed to tell their own history, the excessive use of force by public authorities directed against them often comes to the fore, not only in Gothenburg but also in Finland.

For example, the siege of the anarchists’ Smash ASEM demonstration in front of Kiasma in Helsinki in 2006 was strikingly blatant. Many bystanders were trapped by hundreds of police and border guards. Among those arrested were a newspaper photographer who was doing his job and two city councilors.

A protester confronts the police at the Smash ASEM demonstration in September 2006.

“Even though the flexing of the muscles of the public authorities sometimes looks even comical, the excesses of the police are a serious issue. Recently, the violence of security forces also came to the fore once again. The phenomenon is structural because it always rises again,” says Aaltonen.

If the purpose of the use of force is to suppress the target’s movements, it seems to work poorly. Attention often brings activists sympathy.

As Aaltonen states, activism works under the conditions of the attention economy. He reminds that the pepper spraying of Elokapina brought a huge reputational damage to the police.

Jouko Aaltonen reminds that many movements have since become official politics.

“Democracy is often seen unnecessarily narrowly, only as representative. The idea of ​​direct action is to expand it. Sometimes it even seems to be forgotten that protesting is legal.”

In the end, activism succeeds in bringing marginal ideas into the mainstream. Aaltonen lists that direct action has, among other things, changed the policy of the World Bank and made veganism almost a generational experience for young people – and Finland gained independence.

How to fix the world documentary in cinemas 28.3.

Correction at 6:10 p.m.: Corrected name error: Saku Soukka, not Sami Suokka, is making a documentary about Elokapini, as the article previously read.

