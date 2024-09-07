Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | Pedro Almodóvar won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Movies | Pedro Almodóvar won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Pedro Almodóvar’s film is about the reunion of childhood friends when one of them commits death.

Spanish director by Pedro Almodóvar The Room Next Door -film has won the Golden Lion award for the best film at the Venice Film Festival.

The Spaniard’s first long English direction is starred Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. The film is about the reunion of childhood friends when one of them dies. It is based By Sigrid Nunez What Are You Going Through – to the novel.

At the film festival, the Frenchman won the awards for the best actors Vincent Lindon for his role in the film The Quiet Son and Australian Nicole Kidman for his role in the film Baby girl.

#Movies #Pedro #Almodóvar #won #top #prize #Venice #Film #Festival

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]