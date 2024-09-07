Movies|Pedro Almodóvar’s film is about the reunion of childhood friends when one of them commits death.

Spanish director by Pedro Almodóvar The Room Next Door -film has won the Golden Lion award for the best film at the Venice Film Festival.

The Spaniard’s first long English direction is starred Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. The film is about the reunion of childhood friends when one of them dies. It is based By Sigrid Nunez What Are You Going Through – to the novel.

At the film festival, the Frenchman won the awards for the best actors Vincent Lindon for his role in the film The Quiet Son and Australian Nicole Kidman for his role in the film Baby girl.