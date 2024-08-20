Tuesday, August 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | “Our fears are used in a dangerous direction,” the director accused of being a traitor says about the border laws

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Movies | “Our fears are used in a dangerous direction,” the director accused of being a traitor says about the border laws
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

| Updated

“I thought that I had already experienced everything during socialism – censorship, secret police and exile – but the extent of the hate campaign the government orchestrated because of my film was unbelievable”, Agnieszka Holland says.

Directed by Holland Green Border – drama film describes the cruel treatment of refugees on the border between Poland and Belarus. The border guards of the countries forcefully drive them even back through the barbed wire.

#Movies #fears #dangerous #direction #director #accused #traitor #border #laws

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The best players of the 2024/25 season – ranked

The best players of the 2024/25 season - ranked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]