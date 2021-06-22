20. Action cinema on Saturday evening from the Mediaset network: “Autobahn – Out of Control” by Eran Creevy, the film aired at 21.05. It tells of Casey and Juliette, two young Americans who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe: when she is diagnosed with a serious illness, he decides to return to his dark past to pay for the medical treatment that could save her and therefore plans to rob a powerful gangster. The protagonists are Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones, in the cast Ben Kingsley and Anthony Hopkins. Channel 20.

Paramount Network. The Tuesday evening of the network owned by the American Viacom is dedicated to comedy: in the schedule at 21.10 there is “30 years in a second” by Gary Winick with Jennifer Garner starring. It begins with a thirteen year old who, dissatisfied with the life she is leading, dreams of being thirty: one night her wish incredibly comes true and she wakes up in 2004. Alongside the interpreter of “Alias”, Mark Ruffalo, Andy Serkis, Brie Larson. Year of production 2004. Canale 27.

La5. Appointment at 21.10 with the musical comedy “Write me a song” genre specialist Marc Lawrence with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymoore as principal performers. He is a protagonist of pop music who has been on the path of decline for years and when he is contacted to create a song for a star of the moment he asks for help from a young composer. Year of production: 2007. Channel: 30.

Rai Movie. The film that characterizes the Tuesday evening of the state TV on channel twenty-four of the digital terrestrial is signed by the German maestro Wim Wenders: it is entitled “Submergence”, boasts James McAvoy and Alicia Wikander as main performers. The author of “Paris Texas” tells the love story that arises on a Normandy beach between a British secret agent and a scientist. On a mission in Somalia, he is kidnapped. Transposition for the big screen of the novel by JM Ledgard. Year of production 2017. It starts at 21.10.

Italy One. The fantasy genre film aired at 9.20 pm on the Mediaset network located at number six of the remote control was an international success and became the progenitor of a saga: “Hunger games” by Gary Ross, film adaptation of the novel by Suzanne Collins. Theater of the story is post-apocalyptic America, where a televised event is represented by the Hunger Games in which young people fighting for survival participate. The protagonist is Jessica Lawrence, alongside her Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. Year of production 2012.

Second evening

Iris. The Mediaset network specialized in cinema offers the film at 10.55 pm “Maverick” directed by Richard Donner (“Lethal Weapon”) and starring Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner and James Coburn. Film adaptation of a television series starring Garner as protagonist, it centers on a famous poker tournament in which the skilled gambler Maverick takes part, ready to challenge the specialists of the west. Year of production 1994. Canale 22.

In the night

Italy One. In an unspecified future monstrous creatures reign on earth that massacre the few survivors at the slightest noise: the Abbott family, father and mother with three children, therefore try to live in absolute silence on an isolated farm in the woods. It is the story of one of the most interesting horror films of the last film seasons, broadcast at ten past midnight: “A quiet place – A quiet place”, film written, directed and starring John Krasinski with Emily Blunt at his side and the very young Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. The sequel comes out on Thursday at the cinema.