The XXXI Magico Film Week will take place from Tuesday the 16th to Monday the 22nd of August in Cieza, with a program that includes some of the most suggestive titles of the film season, such as ‘The good boss’, ‘Belfast’ and ‘Alcarràs ‘.

The Atalaya-Ateneo de la Villa Club is committed “to alternative cultural programming that resists in a world of tiny screens and ruled by digital platforms and subscribers.” Once the confinements and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been overcome, these summer days become “a good excuse to get out of digital encapsulation and explore other nooks and crannies that go beyond a physical space or a screen,” the organizers propose. .

The Spanish film ‘El Buen Patron’ (Tuesday 16), with Javier Bardem as the protagonist, deals with labor conflicts. In ‘Belfast’ (Wednesday 17), a social drama set in Ireland in the 1960s, the passion for cinema in childhood is also present in an environment led by the workers’ struggle. The comedy part is in charge of ‘La brigade de la cocina’ (Thursday 18), a French comedy that addresses issues such as immigration or job insecurity. The most “magical” night of this week of cinema in Cieza is in charge of the traditional jazz band Andrés Santos Station Band, made up of a group of Murcian musicians from different generations belonging to associations, groups and musical and jazz circles with great tradition in the region. The group will delight the public live with a musical illustration of the silent movie ‘Why worry?’ (Friday 19).

The rural note is provided by ‘Alcarràs’ (Sunday 21), by Carla Simón, which recounts the agricultural life of a family dedicated to growing and harvesting a field of peach trees that is threatened by the announcement by its rightful owner of the installation of a photovoltaic plant. Finally, ‘The Last Movie’ will be screened (Monday 22), which narrates the discovery of cinema by a group of children from India that allows them to dream of a better life.

There will also be exhibitions: ‘Grandes vignettes’ by Eneko las Heras, painter, illustrator, press caricaturist since 1979; ‘Thrailer’, by Club Atalaya, a montage of graphic documents that weave together part of the group’s history; and, lastly, ‘Artistic cinema posters’.

Cinema tickets have a collaboration price of 5 euros per session, except for the Friday session of musical cinema, whose collaboration will be 7 euros. Tickets for five of the six sessions are on sale at the box office, except for the silent film set to music, which costs 20 euros. All screenings will begin at 9:45 p.m. in the courtyard of the Club Atalaya, in the Ateneo de la Villa de Cieza.