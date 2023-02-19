Movies | Nothing New from the Western Front received several Bafta awards

The film about the imprisoned Russian politician Alexei Navalny won the award for best documentary.

German the war film has received several awards at the British Bafta Awards on Sunday. by Edward Berger guided by Nothing new from the Western Front already received six Bafta awards at the beginning of the gala, says Bafta on its pages.

by Erich Maria Remarque the war film based on the novel won the award for best foreign language film, in addition to which it was awarded for, for example, editing, cinematography and best adapted screenplay.

Berger’s film was nominated overall 14 in the award series. They reached ten nominations The Banshees of Inisher and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Bafta Award is a film award given annually by the British Bafta organization.