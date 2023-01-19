Movies | Nothing new from the Western Front got an extraordinary 14 Bafta nominations

There’s nothing new from the Länsirinta front is the second non-English language film to have garnered so many nominations.

German a war movie Nothing new from the Western Front (Im Westen nichts Neues) has received an extraordinary 14 Bafta nominations, says the Bafta organization on its pages.

The Bafta Award is a film award given annually by the British Bafta organization. The nominations were announced on Thursday. The award ceremony is on February 19.

Nothing new from the Western Front is now the second non-English language film to garner this many nominations. In 2001, Chinese-Taiwanese Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Wo hu Cang long) also collected 14 Bafta nominations in its time, of which it won four. The last time a non-English-language film won the best film Bafta was in 2019, when the organization awarded the Spanish-language Roma.

Nothing new from the Western Front is nominated for, among other things, the award for best film and best director.

In all the German film collected the most Bafta nominations this year.

The film is based on the author by Erich Maria Remarque to the novel of the same name from 1929. It takes place at the end of the First World War and follows the frontline experiences of a young German soldier. The book is based on Remarque’s own front-line experiences from the First World War.

The anti-war work was banned in Nazi Germany, but the book became a hit around the world. The film, released last year and now receiving Bafta nominations, is the third adaptation of the book. The film received four stars in HS’s assessment.

Read more: Burning topicality turns against the war film

The film was directed by a German Edward Bergerand the main role is played by an Austrian Felix Kammerer. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2022 and was released on the streaming service Netflix in October 2022. The film is also a German Oscar nominee.

A total of 45 films collected Bafta nominations. Filmed in Ireland The Banshees of Inisher and an American Everything Everywhere All at Once both collected ten nominations.