Movies | Nicole Kidman “was too tall for a Hollywood career”, says she lied about her height

Nicole Kidman says that height came into focus when she was a child actress.

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman had to lie about his height at a young age because he was considered too tall to get roles. The actor told the British Radio Times about it on the podcast.

Kidman reveals in the interview that she is really 180 centimeters tall. He has previously said his height is 179 centimeters, and that height also reads on his Imdbon his page.

“People often wonder about my height and men have to think about my shoes. I always get too high heels for red carpets,” Kidman says in the podcast.

Kidman had already grown to over 175 centimeters at the age of 13. She says she was bullied as a child because of her height, and still feels “like a giraffe” in high heels.

of the Radio Times in an interview, Kidman recalls her early attempts to get through Annie-musical, for which child actors who were no more than 157 centimeters tall were applied for. The 162-centimeter Kidman did not get the role, but had to settle for a small part in the chorus of the musical.

The 56-year-old Kidman says she's more comfortable with her height these days, even though she sometimes suffers from sore knees and other physical ailments.

