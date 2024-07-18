Movies | Nicolas Cage’s horror film surprised at the box office

Movies|Longlegs, directed by Oz Perkins, will premiere in Finland in August.

An indie horror film Longlegs has been one of the summer’s biggest surprises at the American box office. Distributed by the Neon company, which focuses on so-called arthouse cinema Longlegs premiered in the US last week.

On opening weekend Oz Perkins directed and written Longlegs grossed a total of $22.6 million, which is a remarkable amount not only for Neon, but for indie films in general.

Longlegs the budget is Variety’s by less than 10 million dollars, which is small by the standards of American theatrical films.

Founded in 2017, Neon, along with the A24 production company known for its strong brand in the United States, are big players in arthouse cinema. The company has brought to American theaters Parasites, A portrait of a young woman and Anatomy of a fall movies like

Long an actor who shriveled in films considered weak Nicolas Cage has been able to taste a new career advancement in recent years, for example Mandy’s, I will and ironically his own image The Unbearable Burden of a Magnificent Talent –thanks to the comedy.

Longlegs continues the second coming of Nicolas Cage. It’s his biggest opening weekend since 2012 Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance – action movie.

Cage presents In Longlegs a glam rock-loving serial killer. Cage’s unrecognizable masked face has been deliberately used in the film’s marketing.

Skillful marketing has been held along with praiseworthy criticism across the board Longlegs as the reason for the surprise success.

Before the premiere to The Blair Witch Project (1999) compared a campaign of cryptic clues and haunting clues that revealed little of the film’s plot.

Four days before Longlegs premiered by Neon the videowhich includes the performer of the main part of the recording Maika Monroe of her racing heart when she filmed her first scene with Nicolas Cage.

of The Los Angeles Times by Neon was supposed to promote his film through more traditional means, but the first one cryptic trailer the enthusiastic reception made the company change direction.

Some critics are pointed outthat marketing can also give the public wrong expectations. Instead of pure entertainment horror Longlegs has been described as slow unfolding and thriller-like.

Longlegs will have its Finnish premiere on Friday, August 9.