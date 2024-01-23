Movies | Myrskyluoto's Maija got huge viewership numbers in its first weekend

Tiina Lym's direction has received the second most viewers among domestic films of the 2020s during the premiere weekend.

22.1. 15:48 | Updated 9:23 am

On Friday premiered Myrskyluoto Maija rose to the top of the 2020s with the audience numbers of the opening weekend. Tiina Lymin directed the film received 43,036 viewers during its premiere weekend.

Myrskyluoto Maija is so far the eighth most successful film of the 2020s in the number of viewers of the premiere weekend.

By far the most viewers on the opening weekend in 2021 was the James Bond film No Time to Die, which was seen by 111,081 viewers. Second on the list is last year's most watched movie Barbiewhich had 70,151 viewers on its premiere weekend.

of the 2020s from domestic films Myrskyluoto Maija has received the second highest number of viewers in its premiere weekend. Only a comedy film has been more successful That crazy shit from 2020. It was seen by 48,299 viewers.

The most viewed domestic film in recorded history is Aku Lohimiehen Unknown Soldier from 2017. It has been seen by a total of more than 1,022,079 viewers, of which almost 122,000 during the premiere weekend.

