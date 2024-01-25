Movies | Mummola, directed by Tiia Kouvo, collected the most Jussi nominations, Kuolleet lehdet was far behind

Mummola is nominated for, among other things, best film and best direction.

Tiia Kouvon guided by Grandma-film collected the most Jussi nominations this year. In total, it received 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director.

This is how the film beat the number of nominations, among other things Aki Kaurismäki an internationally successful film Dead leaveswhich in the end somewhat surprisingly only received four nominations and collected only the third most nominations. Dead leaves is nominated for, among other things, best film and direction.

Got the second most nominations Jalmari Helanderin guided by Go, nine in all. Third overall Je'vida with seven nominations.

Four nominations were collected Dead leaves mixed Light light light. Lapua 1976 got three nominations, Four small adults received two nominations.

Grandma is Tiia Kouvo's first feature film.

Grandma has already collected many international awards in the past. In November, it was awarded the NDR Film Prize at the Lübeck Film Festival. It has also won the main prize at the Seoul International Women's Film Festival in South Korea and the Riga International Film Festival.

Choices was made by Filmiaura's expert jury, which includes twenty members, together with Filmiaura's board. Chairman of Filmiaura's board Riina Liukkonen according to the jury's discussions were long and multi-generational.

A total of 15 different screen films and three short films received nominations.

The final prizes will be awarded at the Jussi gala on March 22. This year at the gala, the Jussi award will be awarded to a film chosen by the public for the first time. Until now, the public's favorite certificate of honor has been awarded at the gala.

Jussi nominations 2024

The highlight of the year

Alma Pöysti

Leena Uotila

Jussi Vatanen

The guidance of the year

Jalmari Helander: Interior

Ari Kaurismäki: Dead leaves

Tiia Kouvo: Grandma

Movie of the year

Jevida

Dead leaves

Lapua 1976

Grandma

Go

Documentary of the year

Snowball effect

Old Markku

Mácchan – Homecoming

