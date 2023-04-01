Movies | Movies on streaming services are more diverse than movies released in theaters

According to a study by the University of California, a third of the main roles in movies published by streaming services were played by a minority representative in 2022.

Of streaming services released films are more varied than the releases premiered in cinemas, says a recent report from the University of California.

According to a report examining the diversity of Hollywood films, the actors of films released by streaming services have more diverse backgrounds. In addition, films premiering in cinemas are more likely to be played by women.

Note the statementthe ethnicity, gender identity and different functional limitations of the characters playing the main part of the films, as well as the diversity of the characters and cast, directors and screenwriters of the films.

It’s about is the explanation about taking into account the change in movie audiences.

Considering diversity in the casting of films is a profitable business, says the director of the entertainment and media research institute at the University of California, who prepared the report Ana-Christina Ramon for news agency AFP.

According to Ramoni, for example, in the United States, the increasingly diverse movie audience prefers films that also take diversity into account.

The third of the leading roles in movies published by streaming services were played by a representative of a minority in 2022. There were about the same number of women and men in the leading roles of movies published by streaming services.

According to the study, 22 percent of the leading roles in films that premiered in cinemas were played by a representative of the minority. About 60 percent of the main roles in films released in theaters were played by men.

Diversity appears on streaming services in the list of the most popular movies.

In 2022, the most popular movies on streaming services were a Disney animation set in the Colombian countryside Encanto and a Disney animation about Mei Mei, who is of Chinese origin and lives in Canada Red (Turning red).