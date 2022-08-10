Movies | Mika Kaurismäki says that Loiri would have liked to make one more film – “The last 10-15 years were a very intense time”

Director Taru Mäkelä says that he learned from Loir that things must be done with full heart, soul and strength. Timo Koivusalo remembers Loir as a talented actor.

Film director Mika Kaurismäki says that he has already had time to do mourning work, Vesa-Matti Loirin death when due to illness was already foreseeable for some time.

“Last summer we went out to eat together again through the long formula, and then he told me ‘make one more film, you’ll have three to four years.'”

The plan didn’t come to fruition, but according to Kaurismäki, Loir already had the subject for the film he wanted: Fyodor Dostoyevsky novel Gamblers.

Between 2010 and 2019, Kaurismäki directed four films in which Vesa-Matti Loiri appeared. In 2010, a documentary appeared Washing machine and then fiction films The road to the north (2012), I got everything from life (2015) as well as Master Cheng (2019). Of these Master Cheng was also the last film in which Loiri acted.

“I already knew him from the 1980s, but especially the last 10-15 years were a very intense time, we met a lot and made films. He was also a very close person to me and my family,” says Kaurismäki.

Kaurismäki highlights the films made with Loir Master Cheng’s as a particularly great experience. In it, Loiri played one of the supporting roles, Vilppula, the old-fashioned Lapland brat.

“Lappi is so important to him, and he fit the role perfectly. I also think it conveys the film well.”

The road to the north was another personally important film for Loir, says Kaurismäki. In it, he played the second lead, Samuli Edelmann’s the father of the character he plays. Both actors were able to bring a lot of themselves to Kaurismäki’s role.

Kaurismäki also remembers how bad Loir’s health was a couple of years before Washing machine– when filming the documentary. In Kaurismäki’s words, Loiri already had time to “visit the gates” at that time. After that, however, he was able to improve his condition considerably, and the rehabilitation was just visible The road to the north – on the set of the film.

“On the first day of filming, he was brought to the scene in a wheelchair, but during the filming at the end, he was even able to run,” says Kaurismäki.

“He will be missed, but his memory lives on.”

Film director and producer Timo Koivusalo on the other hand describes that Loiri was “a warm, friendly guy and an unimaginable talent”

“A completely unique person left, to be quiet. I am of the opinion that with Vesku an era also ended, Finland is no longer the same and that is extremely sad.”

“At the same time, I feel grateful that there was such a talented person in the world and I got to work with him. We can all be happy that we had an incredibly talented and iconic guy who made Finland a slightly nicer place to live in since the 1960s and 1970s. He was also a gift to the nation’s identity.”

In the words of Koivusalo, “a bigger star cannot be born in Finland anymore.”

“The era is different, and there is no longer such a talent who can be a SM champion in a couple of sports and top class in a few other sports – and on top of that, be a skilled musician-singer and actor.”

Loiri always dared to cross border fences, says Koivusalo.

“In Finland, it’s easy to get disqualified, but he didn’t let it slow him down. When there are enough gifts, high culture, entertainment and sports all draw from the same source.”

Koivusalo collaborated with Loir several times both on TV and in films.

“I fondly remember when Spede Pasanen decided that Ovenin the movie Uuno Turhapuro and Pekko Aikamiespoika meet. It was a short but great and funny clip.”

Koivusalo created and performed the comedy character Pekko Aikamiespoika in the 1990s. Turhapuro and Aikamiespoika, played by Loir, meet in the film Director Uuno Turhapuro – business man (1998).

Later, Koivusalo directed Loir in a musical film In the shadow of the Two-headed Eagle (2005), when Loiri was “in really good shape both as an actor and otherwise”.

“Vesku had an incredibly fine skill to be touching, wistful and sad at the same second or in the same frame, and at the same time there was joy, fun and joy fluttering under the surface.”

In Koivusalo’s opinion, the bright and dark tones that appeared at the same time were visible in everything Loir did.

“I enjoy his rhythm. He was an extremely accurate rhythmist and an otherwise accurate actor. Everything seems easy with a top performer, but there is a lot of thinking behind it.”

Loiri also always considered acting as what it should be, i.e. play and playfulness, says Koivusalo.

“He did that masterfully.”

In the shadow of the Two-headed Eagle -film, Koivusalo also remembers how Loiri made songs for the musical film at the Finnvoxin studio, “took control of them and brought the texts to life”.

When it was time to sing Pelimann’s legacyLoiri said that “this was written directly for him, that he identifies with everything in the song”.

Koivusalo recalls the end of the song:

It is the biggest dream to live

even one would stop singing,

and after he is gone,

the people would still sing it,

the people would still sing it.

“Many of the songs he sang will be sung by the people for a long time to come.”

Supervisor Taru Mäkelä says that he learned from Loir that things must be done with full heart, soul and strength.

“Vesku was a warm and careful person. I have had the honor of working with him on a couple of occasions. As a director In store [vuonna 2011]where he was in pretty bad shape and it was unclear whether or not he would be able to play the role of the banker Mynttinen,” says Mäkelä.

“We had a plan B Jörn Donnerbecause Finland couldn’t find two other such charismatic performers for the role of the panomie.”

Loiri got there and it was agreed that there would be only three pictures. The atmosphere was focused and extremely fun at the same time.

“In the end, four pictures were taken and Vesku improvised Mynttinen eating cake, who finds an olive in the sandwich cake and says ‘What the hell, olive!’ It blew the bank. Also blew up Warehouse in the audience, which was over 200,000. He went to do it and left the scene, and we didn’t have to bother Donner for the scene.”