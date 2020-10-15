Movies Miia Tervo, who won the main prizes at the Jussi Gala, did not dare to dream of working as a director – Now the women rolled at the event, and the award-winning authors believe in change

At Wednesday’s Jussi Gala, the biggest winners were from the films Aurora and Dogs Don’t Wear Pants. People in the film industry were particularly excited about how much recognition the female authors received at the event.

Supervisor and screenwriter Miia Tervo sounds still embarrassed when he answers his phone at the Jussi gala the day after from home.

The bewilderment is understandable, as the film is directed and written by Tervo Aurora was the biggest success of the evening. It won a total of seven Jussi awards. Tervo himself has been awarded for the best direction and script, in addition to that Aurora has been awarded Best Film of the Year. Mimosa Willamo awarded for best female lead, Miitta Sorvali the best female year, Chike Ohanwe best male year and Jouni Mervas for the best costume design.

Auroran in addition, the event received a particularly high degree of recognition Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää guided Dogs do not wear pants, who won six Jussi Awards during the evening.

Many people in the film industry have seen Auroran in victory and, more generally, in this year’s Jussi Award winners, historical features. The winners of this year’s gala emphasized the female factors and the diversity of the Finnish film industry. Awarded Best Male Year, Chike Ohanwe was the first dark-skinned to win the Jussi Award.

Jike was awarded Chike Ohanwe.­

In his touching award speech, Ohanwe specifically highlighted how he did not have role models in the Finnish film world that could be identified at a young age.

“When I was 11 years old, when I started doing theater, I knew from the moment that if I wanted to make this career, I had to do a lot of dune. I am currently living in a moment that was not in my childhood. That’s why this [palkinto] goes to that little Chike who might get an easier path than what the makeup had, ”Ohanwe said.

Miia Tervo says Ohanwe’s speech made him reflect on his own childhood thoughts. As a child, he couldn’t even dream that he himself could become a film director.

“It wasn’t until I saw it as a teenager Sally Potterin controlled by Orlandon, I realized that there is a different feeling here because this is woman driven. That’s when I went to the back of my head, that a woman can also direct movies, ”Tervo says.

Tervo has been working in the film industry since the early 2000s and directed his first short film in 2005. Aurora is still his first full-length fiction film.

Tervo says that young women in particular still have to prove more of their skills in the film industry.

“It’s always been supposed to be a really good, kind of ten girl. A woman can never afford to be there a little bit, but always have to perform to the fullest and succeed perfectly, ”says Tervo.

She says that during the Jussi Gala, there was noticeable enthusiasm among the participants about how much the female filmmakers received recognition. Auroran In addition to the awards received by the Elli Toivoniemen produced by the use of sexual power The question of habituation was awarded the Nordisk Film Prize of EUR 20,000. Tervo is one Even a matter of habit instructors.

“I’m really happy about the prize, in particular, on behalf of Elli. In the matter of habituation has been a big job, among other things, in terms of funding, and it has been done with great risk and great fire. This is a day of joy. ”

Tervo also highlights how this year the female winners received the award from the producers as well: in addition to Toivoniemi, the award was picked up from the producers Aurorafilm producer Max Malka.

Long Malka, who has worked with Tervo, agrees with Tervo that this year’s Jussi Gala saw a similar shift towards a more egalitarian world, which is now prevalent in the film world internationally.

“It’s great that different people have the opportunity to tell their stories and be heard. We get to enjoy the talents and gifts of different people, but change does not happen without pain or without flutter, ”says Malka.

Aurora film producer Max Malka rejoiced at the film’s success.­

Malka says young people, women and people from any minority still have to work harder in the film industry to get their place. He points out that one Jussi gala does not change things in an instant.

“It’s not that we woke up in the morning now and there is no more sexism and racism. This is a sawing movement and still requires a lot of hard work. ”

Malka hopes that Auroran The recognition you receive may also have an impact on what kind of films you dare to make and fund in the future.

“Not everyone has to have similar films on similar subjects. I don’t mean that it is still not possible to make a lot of biographical films in Finland, for example. ”

Aurora is not the first film in the history of the Jussi Gala to bring the award for Best Film, Best Direction and Best Screenplay to a Female Author in the same year. Previously, the same performance was achieved in 2013 Maarit Lallin movie Almost 18. Tervo and Malka are Auroran yet still rare exceptions among male-dominated winners.

What Aurora so makes such a great movie?

“There’s a really great variety of characters in it. No one is good or evil and no one is looked down upon. Miia has dared to make a film that dares to be both funny and vulnerable. It goes towards difficult and personal things. In terms of balance, it’s the kind of film I personally would like to see on a Friday or Saturday night, ”Malka says.

Prejudices a Finnish man In Aurora starring Chike Ohanwe was awarded Best Male Year at the Jussi Gala. She says winning the award felt wonderful.

“Now we do not have to carry it all the time for extra work, what I have 11-year-old from bare with me. This is part of history, and this can no longer be taken away. Next time, it’s easier for someone else to overcome this than for me, ”Ohanwe says.

Ohanwe, the first dark-skinned winner of the Jussi Award, thinks carefully about what words to use when talking about his victory. For example, he doesn’t want to say that “only now” the dark-skinned has won the Jussi Award.

“Things happen under their own weight. I believe my victory hits the understanding of many people. With that, many may wake up to the fact that we have still been in such a situation. ”

Ohanwe says that throughout his career he has refused roles that have not seemed appropriate to him. Instead, through his own work, he has specifically wanted to highlight how diverse roles can be played by people belonging to minorities in Finnish films.

“Even a dark-skinned person can be a whole person. It may sound weird, but it’s been worked on for a long time, and it comes purely from a lack of experience. Finland is a small country, and there have been very few people of different looks here for a long time. There has been an assumption that a certain ethnicity alone would be enough to define a character. It’s lazy scriptwriting, they’re bad characters. ”

In making, Ohanwe relies on the power of example. He thinks that it is an excellent example Aurora.

“When you tell great stories, it’s enough to show that this is how things are handled well. Now Aurora won seven Jussi awards. That’s enough to prove how things can work. ”